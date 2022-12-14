IIT Jodhpur Held 37th National Symposium on Plasma Science and Technology 2022

IIT Jodhpur 2022 Conference: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) of Jodhpur organized a scientific conference in collaboration with the Plasma Science Society of India (PSSI) on the topic - Plasma Science and Technology (PLASMA-2022) from December 12 to December 14, 2022.

As per the information released, the theme of the 37th PLASMA-2022 is 'Plasma Technologies for Sustainable Development'.The still ongoing symposium draws attention towards the keynote addresses, plenary talks, and invited topical lectures by renowned scientists. There were oral and poster presentations by the research scholars and other participants who attended the PLASMA 2022 conference.

Participants at IIT Jodhpur Symposium PLASMA 2022

There were participants belonging to various research and development labs of the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE), Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Department of Science and Technology (DST), Department of Enterprise, Investment and Trade (DEIT), and academic institutes like IITs, central universities, NITs, various engineering colleges and others.

Topics at IIT Jodhpur Symposium PLASMA 2022

Topics which were covered extensively in Plasma-2022 are nuclear fusion and technology, industrial plasma applications, laser plasma, plasma processing, space and astrophysical plasma, basic plasma, cross-disciplinary, etc. The symposium includes 12 sessions among which there were nine oral sessions and the remaining three were poster sessions. In total, there were around 490 presentations including 5 Buti Young Scientist Award presentations, 4 Distinguished Award presentations from the Plasma Science Society of India (PSSI), 440 poster presentations and many more. Reportedly, over 400 research scholars and scientists participated in this event. Several awards were bestowed for the best posters and oral presentations under a number of categories.

