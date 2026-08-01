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IIT Kanpur Begins Registration for 6-Month Online Data Science and Machine Learning Course; Check Eligibility, Fees

Sahil Behl
By Sahil Behl
Last Updated: Aug 1, 2026, 13:38 IST

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has launched a six-month online certificate programme in Advanced Data Science and Machine Learning for Business Analytics. The course, beginning on October 3, 2026, is aimed at working professionals looking to upskill in AI, machine learning, and business analytics without taking a career break.

IIT Kanpur Begins Registration for 6-Month Online Data Science and Machine Learning Course; Check Eligibility, Fees
IIT Kanpur Begins Registration for 6-Month Online Data Science and Machine Learning Course; Check Eligibility, Fees
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IIT Kanpur AI Course: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has launched a six-month online certificate programme in Advanced Data Science and Machine Learning for Business Analytics. The programme has been designed to help working professionals strengthen their skills in rapidly growing fields such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and business analytics while continuing with their current jobs. The applications are currently open, with the course commencing on October 3, 2026. 

What Does The Course Covers?

The curriculum focuses on key concepts of data science, machine learning, AI, and business analytics, enabling participants to develop analytical and decision-making skills that are valuable across sectors such as finance, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, technology, and consulting.

IIT Kanpur Online Data Science Course: Eligibility Criteria, Fees

Candidates must meet either of the following eligibility requirements:

  • Graduates from any recognised university or institution with at least 55 per cent aggregate marks are eligible to apply.
  • Working professionals with three or more years of relevant work experience can also apply if they have secured a minimum of 40 per cent aggregate marks in their qualifying degree.

The application fee is Rs. 1,500, while the programme fee is Rs. 85,000, which students can pay in two installments. 

IIT Kanpur Data Science Course Direct Link To Apply

How To Apply For IIT Kanpur Online Data Science and Machine Learning Course?

  1. Visit the official website online.iitk.ac.in.
  2. Head over to the “Advanced Data Science and Machine Learning for business analytics” course. 
  3. Click on “Apply Now” and register using your email id and password and then sign in using your username and password. 
  4. Submit the required documents and pay the fees. 
  5. You will be registered for the course. 

Key Highlights of the IIT Kanpur Advanced Data Science and Machine Learning Programme

Event  Details

Course

Advanced Data Science and Machine Learning for Business Analytics

Institute

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur

Mode of Learning

Online

Duration

Six months

Programme Begins

October 3, 2026

Target Audience

Working professionals and graduates

Eligibility

Graduates with at least 55% marks

Fees

Rs. 1,500 application fee and Rs 85,000 programme fee (exclusive of 18% GST)

Sahil Behl
Sahil Behl

Executive - Editorial

Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV's Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department's social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy.

Sahil holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.

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First Published: Aug 1, 2026, 13:37 IST

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