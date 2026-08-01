IIT Kanpur Begins Registration for 6-Month Online Data Science and Machine Learning Course; Check Eligibility, Fees

IIT Kanpur AI Course: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has launched a six-month online certificate programme in Advanced Data Science and Machine Learning for Business Analytics. The programme has been designed to help working professionals strengthen their skills in rapidly growing fields such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and business analytics while continuing with their current jobs. The applications are currently open, with the course commencing on October 3, 2026.

What Does The Course Covers?

The curriculum focuses on key concepts of data science, machine learning, AI, and business analytics, enabling participants to develop analytical and decision-making skills that are valuable across sectors such as finance, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, technology, and consulting.