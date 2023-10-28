IIT Kanpur Introduces eMasters Programme in Renewable Energy and e-Mobility; Details Inside

IIT Kanpur eMasters Programme: The Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IITK) has introduced a unique master's program in e-mobility and renewable energy. Interested candidates can apply for the programme on the official website of IIT Kanpur.

The application process for this executive-friendly master's program does not require a GATE score. One can pursue it without taking a break from their professional career. An added plus is the ability to finish the program in one to three years.

IIT Kanpur eMasters in Renewable Energy and e-Mobility: Leading the Way to a Greener Future

The Department of Sustainable Energy Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Materials Science & Engineering, and Electrical Engineering created the eMasters program with the goal of developing a workforce that is capable and highly skilled and can strive toward environmental responsibility.

The curriculum is designed to introduce professionals to a range of technology-related components of this change, such as generation-side sources including solar, wind, batteries, and hydrogen as well as the rapidly expanding field of electrical vehicles.

Together, the twin forces of e-mobility and renewable energy stimulate innovation, lessen dependency on non-renewable resources, and create a more resilient and greener world while meeting both environmental and financial demands.

A high-impact learning experience with live, interactive weekend classes and self-paced learning is provided by this industry-relevant programme. Leading the way are distinguished instructors and talented researchers from IIT Kanpur. The programme's industry-specific 60-credit curriculum facilitates easy credit transfers into further degrees, such as MTech and PhD programs at IIT Kanpur, with the possibility of up to 60 credits being waived.

Additionally, participants have access to IIT Kanpur's enormous alumni network and incubation cell, which improves their chances of networking and professional progression. Participants in the immersive learning trip get the rare chance to visit the IIT Kanpur campus, where they can network with seasoned professionals and interact with renowned faculty members.

Also Read: Allahabad University PhD Admission 2023 Begins Via CRET; Check Eligibility, Application Fee