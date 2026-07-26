IIT Kanpur Trains Over 140 Army Personnel in Second Cybersecurity Programme
C3iHub at IIT Kanpur has completed the second batch of its cybersecurity training programme for the Indian Army Central Command and has now trained 140 personnel through a six month hybrid model.
C3iHub at IIT Kanpur has completed the second batch of its intensive cybersecurity training programme for personnel from the Indian Army Central Command. With 70 Army personnel graduating in this batch the total number of trained personnel has now reached 140 across two batches. The valedictory function for the second cohort was held at HQ Central Command in Lucknow. This programme has been created to strengthen cyber defence capabilities by giving Army personnel practical knowledge and advanced cybersecurity skills that can support both defence and security needs.
Strong Programme Built for Real Cyber Defence Roles
A six month hybrid cybersecurity certification programme follows a two phase training model. It includes a three month Basic Module and a three month Advanced Module. Each module includes 24 in person sessions of three hours each and 12 online sessions of two hours each. This means every module offers 96 contact hours. The structure of the programme helps participants build strong basics first and then move towards more specialised cyber defence skills. It combines academic learning with practical use so that participants are ready for real operational roles. In the Basic Module nearly 45 participants are trained. After this stage the top 30 performers move forward to the Advanced Module.
What Participants Learn in Basic and Advanced Training
The Basic Module covers important areas such as Linux systems and networking cyber threat intelligence operating system security SOC operations and incident response. To make learning practical participants also train with industry standard tools like Burp Suite. Wireshark Nmap Nessus and Splunk. This hands-on method helps them understand how cyber security work is done in real situations. The Advanced Module takes training to the next level. It covers AI driven security analytics AI agents for security automation rule based log management Power BI based log analysis data telemetry malware analysis digital and network forensics and Vulnerability Assessment and Penetration testing. Participants are tested through both practical and theoretical assessments before formal certification is issued by C3iHub IIT Kanpur. With this programme C3iHub is helping create a skilled group of cyber security professionals who can support national security with stronger digital defence.
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