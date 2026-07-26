IIT Kanpur Trains Over 140 Army Personnel in Second Cybersecurity Programme

C3iHub at IIT Kanpur has completed the second batch of its intensive cybersecurity training programme for personnel from the Indian Army Central Command. With 70 Army personnel graduating in this batch the total number of trained personnel has now reached 140 across two batches. The valedictory function for the second cohort was held at HQ Central Command in Lucknow. This programme has been created to strengthen cyber defence capabilities by giving Army personnel practical knowledge and advanced cybersecurity skills that can support both defence and security needs.

Strong Programme Built for Real Cyber Defence Roles

A six month hybrid cybersecurity certification programme follows a two phase training model. It includes a three month Basic Module and a three month Advanced Module. Each module includes 24 in person sessions of three hours each and 12 online sessions of two hours each. This means every module offers 96 contact hours. The structure of the programme helps participants build strong basics first and then move towards more specialised cyber defence skills. It combines academic learning with practical use so that participants are ready for real operational roles. In the Basic Module nearly 45 participants are trained. After this stage the top 30 performers move forward to the Advanced Module.