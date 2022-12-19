IIT Kharagpur 68th Convocation To be Held on December 24, Check Details Here

IIT Kharagpur Convocation 2022: IIT Kharagpur is going to conduct the 68th convocation on December 24, 2022. Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar will attend the 68th Convocation of IIT Kharagpur as a guest of honor, told IIT’s spokesperson. Also, the chairperson of the institute’s board of governors, Rajendra Prasad Singh, will grace the occasion with his presence.

“This year, IIT Kharagpur will bestow the Lifetime Achievement Award on Professor Brij K Dhindaw who served at the Teaching and Research Faculty in the Metallurgical and Materials Engineering Department (Material Science Centre) from 1966 to 2009”, she said.

Prof. Brij K Dhindsaw’s Contribution to Science and Technology

Prof. Dhindaw was an important figure in introducing a master’s programme in medical science and technology for students who possess MBBS qualifications, and an industry-sponsored postgraduate diploma course in steel technology at IIT Kharagpur.

He has been honoured with the National Metallurgist Day Award by the Centre for his outstanding contribution to Metal Science. Dhindaw has also worked with CSIR, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), and the Ministry of Education (MoE) among other organisations on various notable projects.

IIT Kharagpur Placement 2022

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur students have secured 1600 offers and 900 internship opportunities in the 1st phase of placement. The 2nd phase of the placement session is scheduled to begin in the week of January 2023. Apart from the Indian students, 5 (five) foreign students also secured jobs at IIT Kharagpur placement 2022.

The IIT Kharagpur Placement 2022 has witnessed more than 300 companies offering jobs and internships to students. The chairman of the institute's Career Development Centre, A Rajakumar credited the institute and students for the great success of IIT Kharagpur placement 2022. The statement reads, "strong curriculum of IIT KGP and technical skills of students" were reasons behind the grand success.

