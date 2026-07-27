IIT Kharagpur Opens Extra M.Tech Seats for 2026-27 Under Platinum Jubilee Admission Scheme

IIT Kharagpur has announced a major step as it enters its 75th year of excellence. The institute has launched the Director’s Platinum Jubilee Scheme on Special Admission Opportunities for Inclusive Postgraduate education. Under the scheme IIT Kharagpur has increased its annual M.Tech intake for the 2026-27 academic session by creating additional seats in selected strategic disciplines. The move is aimed at giving more students a chance to study at one of the country’s leading technical institutes while also supporting important national needs and the demand for highly skilled professionals. Read the article to know more details.

More MTech Seats for National Growth

The institute shared this update through an X post and informed students that the new seats will be added in disciplines linked to national development and fast growing technologies. With this increase in seat strength IIT Khragpur wants to create more opportunities for candidates who have qualified in GATE and are looking for quality postgraduate education. This expansion also shows the institute’s focus on building a stronger technical workforce for the country. By expanding its seats in carefully chosen areas IIT Kharangapur is trying to connect higher education with future industry and research needs in a meaningful way.