IIT Kharagpur Opens Extra M.Tech Seats for 2026-27 Under Platinum Jubilee Admission Scheme
IIT Kharagpur has increased the MTech seats for 2026-27 academic year under its platinum Jubilee scheme to support inclusive postgraduate education and national growth. Read the article to know more details.
IIT Kharagpur has announced a major step as it enters its 75th year of excellence. The institute has launched the Director’s Platinum Jubilee Scheme on Special Admission Opportunities for Inclusive Postgraduate education. Under the scheme IIT Kharagpur has increased its annual M.Tech intake for the 2026-27 academic session by creating additional seats in selected strategic disciplines. The move is aimed at giving more students a chance to study at one of the country’s leading technical institutes while also supporting important national needs and the demand for highly skilled professionals. Read the article to know more details.
More MTech Seats for National Growth
The institute shared this update through an X post and informed students that the new seats will be added in disciplines linked to national development and fast growing technologies. With this increase in seat strength IIT Khragpur wants to create more opportunities for candidates who have qualified in GATE and are looking for quality postgraduate education. This expansion also shows the institute’s focus on building a stronger technical workforce for the country. By expanding its seats in carefully chosen areas IIT Kharangapur is trying to connect higher education with future industry and research needs in a meaningful way.
Where Students Should Check Updates
IIT Kharagpur has clearly said that admission to these extra seats will follow the normal MTech admission rules. Candidates will be selected through the GATE score. Students who have completed graduation from any IIT can apply if they have secured a CGPA above 8 on a 10 point scale. The institute currently offers MTech specialisations in Computer Science and Data Processing, Signal Processing and Machine Learning, Control System, Engineering, Biotechnology and Biochemical Engineering, Renewable Energy Technologies, Cryogenic Engineering Instrumentation and Integrated Electronics, Aerospace Engineering, Industrial Engineering and Management and Earth System Science and Technology. All registered candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for programme wise seat details, eligibility rules and full admission schedule for the 2026-27 session.
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