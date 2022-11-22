IIT-M and TN School Education Dept To Collaborate To Revamp Learning System

Digital Learning Platform: The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has joined hands with Tamil Nadu's Department of School Education to improve the learning experience of school students. They will upgrade the current digital learning platform into an assessment-focused learning management system. This will be done by updating the existing digital learning platform to an assessment focussed Learning Management System.

As per the official information, IIT Madras researchers will use Artificial Intelligence (AI) and data science expertise to improve the assessment ways and dissemination criteria of education-related material. These tools include assessment creation, performance evaluation such as fraud detection, and multiple dashboards to monitor the learning progression of students.

3 Phases of This New Project

The project will be implemented in three phases. The 1st phase will emphasise on content management for educational material and assessment. The 2nd phase will be directed toward the delivery and feedback for educational material and assessment. And, the 3rd one will focus on Data Analytics, Dashboards, and Reporting system. This project is expected to play a significant role in transforming the learning experience of students.

Taking a dig at the necessity of this initiative, Dr. Nandan Sudarsanam, Associate Professor at the Department of Management Studies said, “The digital medium can allow us to customize content and monitor progress in ways that would otherwise be unimaginable. We seek to improve the quality of education by building a data-driven framework and a set of useful tools that run on this medium”.

Artificial Intelligence and Tamil Nadu Education System

Artificial Intelligence(AI) will empower the Tamil Nadu education system. The main purpose of this collaboration is to improve the learning experience of students and teachers in Tamil Nadu. The development is driven by the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning technologies.

AI possesses the capability to transform the education sector by providing 24/7 universal education, and personalized tuition to students in their weak areas, helping the administration in assessing learning patterns, grading papers, etc.

Also Read: ICFAI ATIT Exam 2023: Application Window Open, Apply at ifheindia.org