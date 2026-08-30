IIT Madras Introduces Phiball, A New 3-Team Invasion Game

Phiball is a new three team sport launched by IIT Madras and it brings a fresh idea to competitive games. The sport was introduced on August 28, 2026 at the IIT Madras campus as part of the National Sports Day celebration observed on August 29 in the honour of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand. The launch took place in the presence of Professor Satyanaran N Gummadi who is Dean Students at IIT Madras along with students, faculty team from city colleges and other stakeholders. Philball stands out because three teams play at the same time on the one circular court. Each team attacks two opponent baskets and defends one basket. This makes the game fast, smart and full of quick decision making. Read the article to know more details.

What Makes Philball Different

Phiball is different from regular invasion games because it is built for three teams instead of two. This creates a new style of play where players must watch more than one opponent and change strategy very quickly. According to IIT Madras the game is built around teamwork, speed communication, tactical decision making, fairness and safety. IIT Madras Director V Kamakoti said the institute does not only innovate in technology but also in sports. He added that winning this game needs accuracy, presence of mind, teamwork and good physical health. A team in Phiball has seven registered players. Four players stay active on court and three remain as substitutes. The game is played on a 26 metre circular court that is divided into three equal 120 degree sectors. There are three baskets around the playing area. The court also has a four metre Centre Free Zone and a No Offense Zone under each basket.