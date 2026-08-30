IIT Madras Introduces Phiball, A New 3-Team Invasion Game
IIT Madras has launched Phiball, a new three team sport played on a circular court. Check the article to know its unique rules, scoring system, match format and more details.
Phiball is a new three team sport launched by IIT Madras and it brings a fresh idea to competitive games. The sport was introduced on August 28, 2026 at the IIT Madras campus as part of the National Sports Day celebration observed on August 29 in the honour of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand. The launch took place in the presence of Professor Satyanaran N Gummadi who is Dean Students at IIT Madras along with students, faculty team from city colleges and other stakeholders. Philball stands out because three teams play at the same time on the one circular court. Each team attacks two opponent baskets and defends one basket. This makes the game fast, smart and full of quick decision making. Read the article to know more details.
What Makes Philball Different
Phiball is different from regular invasion games because it is built for three teams instead of two. This creates a new style of play where players must watch more than one opponent and change strategy very quickly. According to IIT Madras the game is built around teamwork, speed communication, tactical decision making, fairness and safety. IIT Madras Director V Kamakoti said the institute does not only innovate in technology but also in sports. He added that winning this game needs accuracy, presence of mind, teamwork and good physical health. A team in Phiball has seven registered players. Four players stay active on court and three remain as substitutes. The game is played on a 26 metre circular court that is divided into three equal 120 degree sectors. There are three baskets around the playing area. The court also has a four metre Centre Free Zone and a No Offense Zone under each basket.
Phiball Rules Scoring And Match Format
Phiball follows a clear match structure that keeps the game balanced and exciting. One special rule is the clockwise defensive basket rotation. After every quarter each team changes the basket it defends. This gives players a new attacking and defending situation through the match. A match has three quarters of eight minutes each, there is a 3 minute break between quarters. A 24 second shot clock is used for new possessions and a 14 second reset applies in some situations. Teams can score 1 point from a free throw, 2 points from a field goal inside the 6.75 metre arc and 3 points from a field goal beyond the arc. Shooting is not allowed from the Centre free zone so players must move pass and use smart positioning. To ensure fair play Phiball uses three floor referees for the three court sectors along with a scorekeeper, a timekeeper and a shot clock operator. The sport also includes rules for travelling double dribbling fouls and other violations based on 3x3 basketball with changes made specially for Phiball.
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