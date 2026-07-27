IIT Madras Releases Revised GATE 2027 Brochure; Download PDF at gate2027.iitm.ac.in

GATE 2026: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras is ready to begin the online application process for GATE 2027 from August 14, 2026, at the GOAPS website. Before commencing the application process, the conducting institute has published the updated GATE 2027 Information Brochure (Version 1.1) on its specific web portal, gate2027.iitm.ac.in. Although there have been no changes in terms of exam pattern, eligibility criteria, fee structure, and exam dates in this new brochure of GATE 2027, there are certain changes made by the conducting authority for the benefit of candidates in terms of the application process.

These include the introduction of a new subject paper of Robotics and Automation (RA), thus making a total of 30 test papers; syllabus changes in Biotechnology; and change of name of Textile Engineering and Fibre Science to Engineering Sciences. Moreover, the updated information brochure includes the details about improved digital authentication measures in terms of biometric authentication and DigiLocker integration for smooth registration and center entry process. The prospective candidates appearing for GATE 2027 must go through the updated Information Brochure Version 1.1 before applying.