IIT Madras Releases Revised GATE 2027 Brochure; Download PDF at gate2027.iitm.ac.in
GATE 2027: IIT Madras has released the GATE 2027 revised brochure (Version 1.1) at gate2027.iitm.ac.in. Applications open August 14, 2026. While core exam details remain unchanged, key updates include the new Robotics and Automation (RA) paper, revised Biotechnology syllabus, updated two-paper combinations, and mandatory DigiLocker and biometric authentication integration.
GATE 2026: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras is ready to begin the online application process for GATE 2027 from August 14, 2026, at the GOAPS website. Before commencing the application process, the conducting institute has published the updated GATE 2027 Information Brochure (Version 1.1) on its specific web portal, gate2027.iitm.ac.in. Although there have been no changes in terms of exam pattern, eligibility criteria, fee structure, and exam dates in this new brochure of GATE 2027, there are certain changes made by the conducting authority for the benefit of candidates in terms of the application process.
These include the introduction of a new subject paper of Robotics and Automation (RA), thus making a total of 30 test papers; syllabus changes in Biotechnology; and change of name of Textile Engineering and Fibre Science to Engineering Sciences. Moreover, the updated information brochure includes the details about improved digital authentication measures in terms of biometric authentication and DigiLocker integration for smooth registration and center entry process. The prospective candidates appearing for GATE 2027 must go through the updated Information Brochure Version 1.1 before applying.
GATE 2027 Important Schedule
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Activity
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Scheduled Date
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GOAPS Application Portal Opens
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August 14, 2026
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Closing Date for Regular Registration
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September 21, 2026
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Closing Date with Late Fee
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September 30, 2026
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Application Correction Window
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October 21, 2026
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GATE 2027 Exam Dates
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February 6, 7, 13, 14, 20 & 21, 2027
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Announcement of Results
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March 19, 2027
GATE 2026 Two Paper Combination List Revised
Candidates may go through the list of the changes made in GATE 2027 two papers combinations:
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GATE Old Brochure (1.0)
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GATE Revised Brochure (1.1)
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Robotics and Automation (RA) - EE, ME, DA, CS
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RA - CS, DA, EC, EE, IN, ME
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EC - CS, DA, EE, IN, PH
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EC - CS, DA, EE, IN, PH, RA
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IN - BM, EC, EE, ME
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IN - BM, EC, EE, ME, RA
GATE 2027: Key Highlights & Major Changes in Brochure (v1.1)
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New Paper Introduced: There is a new paper in Robotics and Automation (RA), raising the total count of test papers to 30.
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BT Syllabus Modified: Syllabus of Biotechnology (BT) has been modified with merged sections and added topics.
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TF Paper Modified: The TF paper has been changed into a sectional subject in XE.
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Two Paper Combinations Revised: Revised options have been provided for combination of primary and secondary test papers (including combinations for RA, EC, and IN papers).
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.