IIT Madras to Launch Medical School, Offer MBBS and MD Degrees: Director V. Kamakoti

IIT Madras Medical Expansion: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has earned a formidable reputation worldwide as an institution of excellence in engineering for almost seven decades now and is known to educate students for making sophisticated machines, writing software programs and designing important technological systems. But taking a step back at the institute's campus in Chennai, the director Prof. V. Kamakoti laid out an ambitious plan of transformation of the institution itself into being the one which will produce practicing medical doctors. As part of an exclusive interview with India Today, Prof. Kamakoti revealed that the IIT Madras will set up a School of Medical Sciences and confer its own degrees in medicine.

Taking a holistic approach towards the course structure, IIT Madras plans to introduce undergraduate MBBS, postgraduate MD and doctoral Ph.D. in medicine along with the multidisciplinary engineering courses. Motivated by the need to achieve self-reliance in the indigenous development of healthcare technology, the director of IIT Madras stressed the point that medicine in today's world involves a lot of technological integration, thus, making it extremely important for engineers and doctors to be educated together under one roof.