IIT Madras to Launch Medical School, Offer MBBS and MD Degrees: Director V. Kamakoti
IIT Madras Medical Expansion: IIT Madras plans to launch a School of Medical Sciences offering undergraduate (MBBS), postgraduate (MD), and research (Ph.D.) degrees. Aiming to foster self-reliance in indigenous healthcare technology, the institute will integrate medical education with engineering, following a model similar to IIT Kharagpur by establishing a campus teaching hospital.
IIT Madras Medical Expansion: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has earned a formidable reputation worldwide as an institution of excellence in engineering for almost seven decades now and is known to educate students for making sophisticated machines, writing software programs and designing important technological systems. But taking a step back at the institute's campus in Chennai, the director Prof. V. Kamakoti laid out an ambitious plan of transformation of the institution itself into being the one which will produce practicing medical doctors. As part of an exclusive interview with India Today, Prof. Kamakoti revealed that the IIT Madras will set up a School of Medical Sciences and confer its own degrees in medicine.
Taking a holistic approach towards the course structure, IIT Madras plans to introduce undergraduate MBBS, postgraduate MD and doctoral Ph.D. in medicine along with the multidisciplinary engineering courses. Motivated by the need to achieve self-reliance in the indigenous development of healthcare technology, the director of IIT Madras stressed the point that medicine in today's world involves a lot of technological integration, thus, making it extremely important for engineers and doctors to be educated together under one roof.
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Key Highlights of the IIT Madras Medical Expansion
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Medical Degrees: Will run both undergraduate (MBBS), postgraduate (MD), and research (Ph.D.) degrees in medicine along with its interdisciplinary program in BS Medical Sciences & Engineering.
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Reasoning: According to the Director of IISc, Dr. Kamakoti, "every tech institute should have a medical college" for developing a "self-sufficient ecosystem of medical devices and technologies."
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Requirements for Establishment: The entire process would include establishing an educational hospital within the premises and obtaining all the necessary approval from the NMC.
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Precedent: This move is based on the footsteps of its peers such as IIT Kharagpur.
Are Medical Degrees Really Available From an IIT?
The rulebook and aspiration meet here. The National Medical Commission is in charge of overseeing medical education in India and determining who is allowed to administer medical schools and award MBBS, the typical medical degree. It is not enough for an IIT to just proclaim one open. It requires the commission's permission as well as a teaching hospital—a functional facility where students gain knowledge while caring for actual patients.
There's a map to follow already. While its undergraduate MBBS program is currently awaiting infrastructure, IIT Kharagpur constructed its own hospital and received approval to begin a postgraduate MD program, which is the degree that doctors take to specialize. It would be the same long journey for IIT Madras. Hospital comes first, then the regulator.
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Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.