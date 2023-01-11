IIT Mandi Faculty Member Receives NASI Young Scientist Platinum Jubilee Award, Read Full Details Here

IIT Mandi: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi faculty member Dr Garima Agrawal has been awarded the NASI-Platinum Jubilee Young Scientist Award 2022. The National Academy of Sciences, India (NASI) presents the Young Scientist Platinum Jubilee Award once a year. This annual scientific award has been given to Dr Garima Agrawal in the ‘Chemical Sciences’ category. The award is in recognition of her extensive contributions made in the field.

Moreover, this award carries a medal along with a citation with a cash prize amount of Rs 25,000. The NASI-Young Scientist Platinum Jubilee Award is an initiative by the National Academy of Sciences (NASI) for all Indians and overseas citizens of India below the age of 35 years.

Congratulations to Dr Garima Agrawal, Assistant Professor at the School of Chemical Sciences, IIT Mandi who has been awarded the prestigious NASI-Platinum Jubilee Young Scientist Award 2022 in Chemical Sciences. pic.twitter.com/cAQxZuWeaM — IIT Mandi (@iit__mandi) January 7, 2023

NASI Award Ceremony Details

The NASI Young Scientist Platinum Jubilee Award ceremony has been inaugurated in order to recognise the promise, creativity and excellence among young scientists. Also, the NASI-Platinum Jubilee Young Scientist Award is a prestigious recognition for young scientists. This strikingly contributes to any branch of Science and Technology recognized by the NASI on the basis of work carried out across the country.

NASI Award Eligibility Criteria

For eligibility criteria for the NASI-Platinum Jubilee Young Scientist Award, applicants must be below 35 years of age.

The applicants should also possess an excellent scientific track record along with significant work carried out in India.

IIT Mandi Faculty Member Speech

Dr Garima Agrawal received the NASI award from the National Academy of Sciences (NASI). At the award ceremony, she expressed her happiness over receiving the esteemed award. She also gave thanksgiving to the mentors, collaborators, colleagues, and past and present lab members of the institute. Dr Garima Agrawal is an Assistant Professor at, the School of Chemical Sciences, IIT Mandi.

This award is a great recognition of her work in the field of Chemical Sciences and she is glad to have been given such an honour and to be able to contribute to Indian science in a small way. She also stated that this is a wide-open area with many opportunities and she is determined to take small steps in the future as well.

As per an IIT Mandi statement, Dr Agrawal is deeply interested in developing functional polymers and colloidal particles with controlled chemical structure and morphology. She took inspiration from nature and her team focuses specifically on the chemical design of macromolecules that show stimuli-responsive behaviour, self-assembly, and programmable degradation.

