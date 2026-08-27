IIT Roorkee Launches PG Certificate Programme in Building AI-Powered Business Applications

IIT Roorkee: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has now formally introduced its specialised online Postgraduate Certificate Programme in Building AI-Powered Business Applications to cater to the fast-rising requirement for artificial intelligence skills among different industries. The course, which has been created in association with prominent executive education partners, is designed to connect advanced technological abilities with commercial strategies. This course is specifically designed for professionals working in different capacities, like those working as technology leaders, data analysts, product managers, etc.

Students will get opportunities to learn about some of the most advanced concepts in machine learning, generative AI, large language models (LLMs), natural language processing, and predictive business analytics during the course. As the entire course is offered online and involves live interactive classes mostly scheduled on weekends, it makes the entire learning process easy for busy professionals. The pedagogy of this course includes lectures delivered by highly accomplished faculty members of IIT Roorkee and experts from the field of technology.