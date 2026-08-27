IIT Roorkee Launches PG Certificate Programme in Building AI-Powered Business Applications
IIT Roorkee: IIT Roorkee has introduced a 4-month online Postgraduate Certificate Programme in Building AI-Powered Business Applications. Designed for working professionals and leaders without prior coding requirements, it focuses on no-code tools, Generative AI, AI agents, and enterprise workflows through live weekend classes and hands-on capstone projects.
IIT Roorkee: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has now formally introduced its specialised online Postgraduate Certificate Programme in Building AI-Powered Business Applications to cater to the fast-rising requirement for artificial intelligence skills among different industries. The course, which has been created in association with prominent executive education partners, is designed to connect advanced technological abilities with commercial strategies. This course is specifically designed for professionals working in different capacities, like those working as technology leaders, data analysts, product managers, etc.
Students will get opportunities to learn about some of the most advanced concepts in machine learning, generative AI, large language models (LLMs), natural language processing, and predictive business analytics during the course. As the entire course is offered online and involves live interactive classes mostly scheduled on weekends, it makes the entire learning process easy for busy professionals. The pedagogy of this course includes lectures delivered by highly accomplished faculty members of IIT Roorkee and experts from the field of technology.
IIT Roorkee AI Certificate Programme: What Will Students Learn?
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Duration & Mode of Delivery: 6 to 11 months (based on track specialisations), through a live online programme with weekend classes designed specifically for working professionals.
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Program Curriculum: Hands-on training in the areas of machine learning, Generative AI (GenAI), large language models (LLMs), natural language processing (NLP), and business analytics using AI.
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Learning Experience: Industry-focused capstone projects, case study analysis, and exposure to practical AI development platforms and frameworks.
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Faculty: Program taught by renowned faculty of IIT Roorkee in addition to AI experts from around the world.
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Certification & Executive Alumni Membership: Upon successful completion of the program, participants are awarded a postgraduate certificate and become executive alumni of IIT Roorkee.
IIT Roorkee: Core Curriculum Modules
Below mentioned are the Core Curriculum Modules of the IIT Roorkee AI Certificate Programme:
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Module
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Focus Area
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Module 1: Foundations of AI & ML
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Python programming, predictive modeling, and statistical decision-making for business
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Module 2: Generative AI & LLMs
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Prompt engineering, building custom LLM applications, RAG architecture, and fine-tuning models
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Module 3: Enterprise AI Deployment
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Integrating AI models with cloud platforms (AWS/Azure), API development, and MLOps fundamentals
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Module 4: AI Strategy & Governance
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Ethical AI frameworks, ROI calculation for AI projects, and managing corporate AI transformation
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Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.