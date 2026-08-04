IMA Maharashtra Announces 24-Hour Protest Against CCMP-BHMS Registration, Central MARD Urges CM to Intervene
Central MARD and IMA Maharashtra have opposed the MMC Registration of CCMP trained BHMS doctors and warned of protests and several withdrawal over patient safety and medical standards. Read the article to know further details.
The Maharashtra State Association of Resident Doctors or Central MARD has asked Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to step in quickly and stop the Maharashtra Medical Council from registering CCMP trained BHMS doctors. The group says this move creates serious concerns about patient safety, medical practice and legal medical regulation. Central MARD has said it already sent many representations and also met the authorities but its concerns were not addressed. It has now called this letter its final appeal before starting a planned nationwide democratic agitation. Scroll the article for more details.
Central MARD Asks Government to Stop the Process
Central MARD has asked the Maharashtra government to suspend all processing and registration of CCMP and approved BHMS doctors until further notice. It wants the proposal to be put on hold until the stake takes a fresh look at the matter. The group also said that no executive action should be used to allow cross practice beyond what is legally accepted in any system of medicine. It made it clear that this protest is not against Homeopathy or any other recognised system. It said every medical system has its own training rules and legal scope of practice and doctors should work only within that scope.
IMA Maharashtra Joins Protest and Warns of Bigger Action
Central MARD also said that staff shortages and administrative problems should not lead to weaker professional standards. It has demanded better public healthcare through new recruitment, stronger infrastructure and action on long pending issues of resident doctors. These include service conditions, stipend workplace, safety, academic welfare and hospital facilities. The group said it will begin in a nationwide pullout of routine medical care on August 5, 2026. Emergency casualty and life saving services will continue during the first 24 hours. IMA Maharashtra has also announced a 24 hour protest from 6 am on August 4 to 6 am on August 5, 2026. The protest has support from MARD ASMI and speciality medical organizations. The allopathic medical community says the proposed registration could harm science and ethical standards in medical practice. IMA Maharashtra has warned that if the registration process starts it may withdraw services for a longer period.
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