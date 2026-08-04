IMA Maharashtra Announces 24-Hour Protest Against CCMP-BHMS Registration, Central MARD Urges CM to Intervene

The Maharashtra State Association of Resident Doctors or Central MARD has asked Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to step in quickly and stop the Maharashtra Medical Council from registering CCMP trained BHMS doctors. The group says this move creates serious concerns about patient safety, medical practice and legal medical regulation. Central MARD has said it already sent many representations and also met the authorities but its concerns were not addressed. It has now called this letter its final appeal before starting a planned nationwide democratic agitation. Scroll the article for more details.

Central MARD Asks Government to Stop the Process

Central MARD has asked the Maharashtra government to suspend all processing and registration of CCMP and approved BHMS doctors until further notice. It wants the proposal to be put on hold until the stake takes a fresh look at the matter. The group also said that no executive action should be used to allow cross practice beyond what is legally accepted in any system of medicine. It made it clear that this protest is not against Homeopathy or any other recognised system. It said every medical system has its own training rules and legal scope of practice and doctors should work only within that scope.