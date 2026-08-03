IMD Predicts Heavy Rain Today; Kerala, Assam Schools May Shut Due to Rains
School Holiday Today, August 4, 2026: Check whether schools will remain closed due to heavy rainfall. Get the latest Kerala rain update, Telangana three-day holiday news, IMD forecast, and state-wise school closure updates.
School Holiday Today, August 4, 2026: Monsoon remains active over several parts of India; students and parents are waiting for updates on whether schools will remain closed on Tuesday, August 4. Heavy rainfall continues to affect Kerala, and other states are also under rain alerts issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Meanwhile, schools in Telangana are likely to remain closed for three days due to the Bonalu festival, although an official notification is still awaited.
Kerala Rainfall Situation: Heavy Rain Continues Across the State
Kerala continues to witness intense monsoon activity, with rainfall over the past two days recorded at more than three times the seasonal normal. The IMD has issued yellow alerts for multiple districts, warning of heavy rain, strong winds, rough sea conditions and localised flooding.
Several districts have witnessed disruptions over the past few days, and educational activities have already been affected in some areas due to the adverse weather. Authorities may announce district-specific school holidays if rainfall intensifies further.
Telangana Schools May Remain Closed for Three Days
Apart from the weather, Telangana students may get an extended break due to the Bonalu festival. Reports suggest that schools are likely to remain closed for three days, though the state government has not yet issued an official confirmation. Students are advised to wait for notifications from their schools or the education department before assuming a holiday.
State-wise School Holiday Updates
Delhi-NCR
No official school holiday has been announced so far. However, students should monitor local advisories as intermittent heavy showers are expected.
Maharashtra
Several districts are likely to witness moderate to heavy rainfall. Any closure decision will be taken by local district administrations depending on weather conditions.
Karnataka
Heavy rain is expected in parts of coastal and interior Karnataka. District collectors may issue holiday notifications if rainfall affects normal life.
Odisha
Rainfall activity is expected to continue in parts of the state. School closures, if required, will be announced district-wise.
Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand
With the possibility of heavy rainfall and landslides, authorities may issue precautionary advisories for educational institutions in vulnerable areas.
Assam and Northeast
Several northeastern states are expected to receive moderate to heavy rainfall. Students should keep checking official announcements from their district administrations.
IMD Forecast: Heavy Rain Likely in Several States
According to the IMD, active monsoon conditions are expected to continue across several parts of the country. Heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and gusty winds are likely over:
- Kerala
- Karnataka
- Maharashtra
- Gujarat
- Delhi-NCR
- Madhya Pradesh
- Rajasthan
- Odisha
- Assam
- Arunachal Pradesh
- Himachal Pradesh
- Uttarakhand
The weather department has also indicated that a fresh western disturbance may increase rainfall activity over northwest India from August 4 onwards.
Are Schools Closed Today, August 4?
There is no order to close schools on August 4. Decisions regarding school holidays will be taken by district administrations based on local weather conditions, flooding, and safety concerns. Students are advised to follow updates issued by their respective schools and district authorities.
Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.