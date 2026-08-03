IMD Predicts Heavy Rain Today; Kerala, Assam Schools May Shut Due to Rains

School Holiday Today, August 4, 2026: Check whether schools will remain closed due to heavy rainfall. Get the latest Kerala rain update, Telangana three-day holiday news, IMD forecast, and state-wise school closure updates.

School Holiday Today, August 4, 2026: Monsoon remains active over several parts of India; students and parents are waiting for updates on whether schools will remain closed on Tuesday, August 4. Heavy rainfall continues to affect Kerala, and other states are also under rain alerts issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Meanwhile, schools in Telangana are likely to remain closed for three days due to the Bonalu festival, although an official notification is still awaited. Kerala Rainfall Situation: Heavy Rain Continues Across the State Kerala continues to witness intense monsoon activity, with rainfall over the past two days recorded at more than three times the seasonal normal. The IMD has issued yellow alerts for multiple districts, warning of heavy rain, strong winds, rough sea conditions and localised flooding.

Several districts have witnessed disruptions over the past few days, and educational activities have already been affected in some areas due to the adverse weather. Authorities may announce district-specific school holidays if rainfall intensifies further. Telangana Schools May Remain Closed for Three Days Apart from the weather, Telangana students may get an extended break due to the Bonalu festival. Reports suggest that schools are likely to remain closed for three days, though the state government has not yet issued an official confirmation. Students are advised to wait for notifications from their schools or the education department before assuming a holiday. State-wise School Holiday Updates Delhi-NCR No official school holiday has been announced so far. However, students should monitor local advisories as intermittent heavy showers are expected.

Maharashtra Several districts are likely to witness moderate to heavy rainfall. Any closure decision will be taken by local district administrations depending on weather conditions. Karnataka Heavy rain is expected in parts of coastal and interior Karnataka. District collectors may issue holiday notifications if rainfall affects normal life. Odisha Rainfall activity is expected to continue in parts of the state. School closures, if required, will be announced district-wise. Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand With the possibility of heavy rainfall and landslides, authorities may issue precautionary advisories for educational institutions in vulnerable areas. Assam and Northeast Several northeastern states are expected to receive moderate to heavy rainfall. Students should keep checking official announcements from their district administrations.