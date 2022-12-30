    IMT Nagpur Applications Commence for 2023 PGDM Admissions, Check Details Here

     Institute of Management Technology, Nagpur has commenced the application process for the PGDM programme. Candidates eligible for the admissions can complete the registration and application process through the direct link available here.

    Updated: Dec 30, 2022 09:07 IST
    IMT Nagpur Admission 2023
    IMT Nagpur Admission 2023

    IMT Nagpur Admissions 2023: Institute of Management Technology, Nagpur has started the application process for the Postgraduate Diploma programme in Management 2023. Candidates eligible to apply for the PGDM programme can visit the official website of IMT Nagpur to complete the registration and application process. 

    According to the notification available on the official website, the last date for candidates to complete the IMT Nagpur Application process is January 1, 2023. Candidates with valid CAT/ XAT/ GMAT/ CMAT scores can apply through the registration link available online.

    IMT Nagpur 2023 Applications are available on the official website - imtnagpur.ac.in. Candidates can also complete the IMT Nagpur PGDM Applications through the direct link available here. 

    IMT Nagpur PGDM Applications - Click Here

    IMT Nagpur PGDM Admission 2023 - Eligibility

    As per the criteria given on the official website, candidates applying for the PGDM programmes must have completed their 3 year Bachelor’s Degree programme with a minimum of 50% marks aggregate

    • Candidates applying must have valid CAT/XAT/GMAT/CMAT scores 
    • Candidates in the final year of their degree programme are also eligible to apply subject to the submission of mark sheets, and pass certificates during the admission process.
    • Candidates applying based on GMAT and the scores are not provided the applications will be considered provisional and will be based on the institute receiving the official GMAT scores on or before February 28, 2023.

    IMT Nagpur PGDM Admission 2023 - Application Process

    The IMT Nagpur Application process is completely online. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to complete the application process.

    Step 1: Visit the official website of IMT Nagpur 

    Step 2: Click on the IMT Nagpur Application link online

    Step 3: Enter the required details in the application link given

    Step 4: Complete the application form and upload all necessary documents

    Step 5: Submit the application fee and click on the final submission link

    Also Read: Karnataka PGCET 2022 Result Announced at kea.kar.nic.in, Get Direct Link Here

    REGISTER FOR RESULTS UPDATES
    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification