India to Showcase Education Sector and NEP in G20 Education Meeting, Check Details Here

    As per the media reports, India is set to showcase the education sector under the National Education Policy at the first G20 education meeting which is scheduled to be held in February 2023. Check Details Here

    Updated: Jan 25, 2023 12:35 IST
    G20 Education Working Group Meeting
    G20 Education Meet: The Ministry of Education on Tuesday said that India is set to show the strength of its education sector, infrastructure, human resources and innovation under the new National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 at the first G20 Education Working Group meeting. However, the meeting is scheduled to be held in February in Chennai.

    As per the recent updates, the G20 education working group will conduct a seminar ahead of the meeting at the research part of IIT Chennai on January 31, 2023. The topic for the seminar will be tech-enabled learning more inclusive, qualitative and collaborative at every level. According to the ministry's official, the seminar will showcase India's achievements in the field of education and NEP 2020 elements that include SWAYAM, NIPUN Bharat, DIKSHA, research and innovations.  However, the seminar will be attended by all the representatives of G20 nations.

