Indian Embassy in Washington Invites Applications for 89th Know India Programme, Check Application, Programme Guidelines

Know India Programme: The Embassy of India in Washington DC has invited applications from young people of Indian Origin for the 89th edition of the Know India Programme. The programme is scheduled to be held from September 15 to 29, 2026. The last date to apply is August 27, 2026.

As per the notification issued, the Know India Programme brings Diaspora youth to India to experience the country first-hand — its cultural heritage, its arts, its institutions, and the contemporary developments shaping it today. Selected participants travel as guests of the Government of India.

Know India Programme - Click Here

KIP Guidelines - Click Here

Who can Apply