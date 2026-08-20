Indian Embassy in Washington Invites Applications for 89th Know India Programme, Check Application, Programme Guidelines
ndian Embassy in Washington has invited applications for 89th Know India Programme. Last date to apply is August 27, 2026
Know India Programme: The Embassy of India in Washington DC has invited applications from young people of Indian Origin for the 89th edition of the Know India Programme. The programme is scheduled to be held from September 15 to 29, 2026. The last date to apply is August 27, 2026.
As per the notification issued, the Know India Programme brings Diaspora youth to India to experience the country first-hand — its cultural heritage, its arts, its institutions, and the contemporary developments shaping it today. Selected participants travel as guests of the Government of India.
Know India Programme - Click Here
KIP Guidelines - Click Here
Who can Apply
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Persons of Indian origin aged 18 to 23 years
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Applicants residing within the jurisdiction of the Embassy of India, Washington, D.C.: Bermuda, District of Columbia, Kentucky, Maryland, North Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia
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(Applicants elsewhere in the United States should apply through the Indian Consulate covering their state.)
How to apply
Those interested can follow the steps provided below to apply for the programme.
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Send scanned copies of the application form by email to - psminca.washington@mea.gov.in
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Application Link - Click here
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Also need to submit the following documents
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Educational qualification certificate
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Passport
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Colour passport-size photograph
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Proof of PIO/OCI status
Duration of the Programme
Separate editions of the Programme will be conducted for the two distinct cohorts with each edition comprising of 25 participants, as follows:
• 18–23 years: Scholars and Innovators (2 weeks including travel time, 25 participants)
• 24–28 years: Young Professionals (2 weeks including travel time, 25 participants)
Criteria for Selection of Participants
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The programme is open to PIO youth and eligible NRIs from all over the world, with preference accorded to youth members of Indian origin from Girmitiya countries, as well as NRIs residing in the Gulf region.
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Interested applicants for the programme must fall within the following age categories as on the first day of the month in which the programme is scheduled to commence:
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Cohort 1, named ‘Scholars and Innovators’: 18–23 years
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Cohort 2, named ‘Young Professionals’: 24–28 years
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If for any reason, the confirmed KIP candidate drops out before the commencement of the specific edition of the KIP, the slot will be offered to the candidates in the reserve list.
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.