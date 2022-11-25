Indian Outgrow Chinese As Largest Group of Foreign Students In United Kingdom

Indian Students in UK: As per the reports, the population of Indian students studying in the UK has grown 273 percent in past few years. Indians have also outgrown Chinese students residing in the UK. The skilled worker category has received the highest number of visas, as stated by the country’s official immigration data.

According to Office for National Statistics (ONS), Indians continue to be at the top in receiving visas in the skilled worker category. A total of 56, 042 visas have been granted to this category in the past year. Moreover, Indians represent the higher number of visas i.e. 36 percent under the tailored Skilled Worker Health and Care visa targeted at medical professionals, reinforcing Indian contribution to the state-funded National Health Service (NHS).

Indians Overtake Chinese in UK visa Grants

As per the official data, “There were 127,731 study visa grants to main applicant Indian nationals in the year ending September 2022, an increase of 93,470 (273 percent) compared to 2019 (34,261). Chinese nationals were the second most common nationality granted sponsored study visas in the year ending September 2022, with 116,476 visas granted to main applicants, 2 percent fewer than the number seen in 2019 (119,231),”

The special High Potential Individual (HPI) visa, started in May this year to attract intellectual students from the world’s top universities around the world to work in the United Kingdom too saw a 14 percent grant to Indians. It happened even though no Indian university is included in the approved list of top global universities.

Increased immigration in the Post-Pandemic Period

Ever since the restrictions have been lifted, the number of immigrants is on the rise.“A series of world events have impacted international migration patterns in the 12 months to June 2022. Taken together these were unprecedented. Migration from non-EU countries, specifically students, is driving this rise. With the lifting of travel restrictions in 2021, more students arrived in the UK after studying remotely during the coronavirus pandemic”, told Jay Lindop, Director, Centre for International Migration at the ONS.

