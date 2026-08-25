Indian Student Applications To US Fall 15% As Visa Uncertainty, H-1B Concerns Mount

Applications from Indian students to US colleges declined 15% in 2025-26 amid growing concerns over visa delays, immigration policies, H-1B changes and post-study work opportunities. As uncertainty rises, countries across Europe are emerging as alternative destinations for Indian students seeking more affordable and predictable study options.

The United States is facing a shift in its appeal among Indian students, with applications to US colleges declining sharply amid concerns over visas, immigration policies, costs and opportunities to work after graduation. A Common App report found that applications from Indian students dropped 15% during the 2025-26 academic year compared with the previous year. Despite the decline, India remains the largest source of international students for US institutions. The fall comes at a time when students are increasingly considering not only the quality and cost of education but also what their prospects will look like after completing their degrees. US Sees Broader International Application Decline The drop from India is part of a wider decline in international applications to US undergraduate programmes.

Common App data showed that international applications for the 2026-27 academic year were down 10% through March 1, the steepest decline recorded by the organisation. Applications from Asia fell 11%, while those from Africa declined 17%. India recorded a 15% decline, while Ghana saw an even sharper 34% fall. The changing application pattern was not uniform across US institutions either. Applications to public member institutions increased 7%, compared with 5% growth at private institutions. Applicants from below-median-income ZIP codes also grew faster than those from higher-income areas. Visa Delays Add To Student Uncertainty Visa-related concerns are another factor influencing international demand. The NAFSA Association of International Educators and JB International have projected another decline in international student enrolment in the US for Fall 2026. The report points to lower application volumes, visa appointment bottlenecks and tighter immigration policies as factors behind the expected decline.

The impact could extend beyond universities. The report estimates that the US economy could lose up to $3.4 billion in direct economic contributions from international students in Fall 2026, while around 40,000 jobs could be at risk. Graduate education is expected to account for a substantial part of the decline. International applications to US doctoral programmes for the upcoming fall have fallen 21%, while international admissions are projected to decline 17%. H-1B Changes Could Affect The Study-To-Work Path For Indian students, the decision to study in the US is often connected to the possibility of working there after graduation. Proposed changes to the H-1B system could make that pathway more uncertain. The US Department of Homeland Security has proposed a $103,265 fee for each cap-subject H-1B petition, including petitions eligible for the US master’s degree exemption. The proposal has not been finalised and remains open for public comments.

The Trump administration had earlier introduced a one-time $100,000 payment requirement for certain new H-1B petitions in September 2025, although that measure is currently not enforceable. If the proposed fee is implemented, employers could face significantly higher costs when hiring foreign workers. For Indian students planning their education around future employment in the US, this adds another layer of uncertainty to an already changing immigration environment. ALSO READ | 13 International Universities, 14 Campuses: Low Enrolment, High Fees Challenge Foreign Institutions In India US Colleges Could Face Financial Pressure The decline in international interest could have consequences for US higher education institutions that depend on overseas students. Common App data showed international submissions for the 2026-27 cycle falling 9%, with submissions from India down 14%. Separately, nearly two-thirds of institutions surveyed by the Institute of International Education expect international enrolment to decline in 2026-27, with some institutions anticipating graduate enrolment drops of up to 40%.

The potential decline comes as US universities are also dealing with uncertainty surrounding federal research funding, which has contributed to weaker demand for doctoral programmes. Europe Gains Attention From Indian Students With the US becoming less predictable, European countries are emerging as alternative destinations for Indian students. Germany, France, the Netherlands, Italy and Spain are attracting attention because of comparatively lower tuition costs, a growing number of English-language programmes and clearer post-study work options. The India-EU mobility framework has also contributed to interest by seeking to facilitate mobility and improve recognition of Indian qualifications. However, European destinations have their own challenges, including language requirements, housing shortages and competition for jobs. Still, greater affordability and policy certainty are becoming increasingly important factors in students’ decisions.