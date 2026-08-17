Indian Who Became CA At 16 Recognised As World’s Youngest, Now Works As Senior Research Analyst In Dubai

A 16-year-old Indian has been recognised as the world’s youngest Chartered Accountant (CA). Meyyappan Lakshmanan is now working as a senior research analyst in a Dubai-based company.

The average age of becoming a Chartered Accountant (CA) in India is around 23 years. However, a 16-year-old Indian has been recognised as the world’s youngest CA by Guinness World Records. Meyyappan Lakshmanan now works as a Senior Research Analyst at Century Financial, a Dubai-based company, and is also pursuing a Master’s degree in Finance from American University of Sharjah. He shared his journey, saying that he once dreamed of becoming a swimming champion at 15 and, a year later, received the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) certification. Lakshmanan completed all levels of the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) programme by the age of 18, calling the achievement “surreal” and recalling how he used to panic during his Class 10 board examinations. He later received both the CFA charter and ACCA membership.

His Tenure As Research Analyst In Dubai Before being promoted to a senior position, Lakshmanan worked as a Research Analyst for almost three years, where he focused on delivering strategies that generated consistent alpha, according to his LinkedIn profile. He also worked as a Junior Financial Analyst, where he was responsible for financial modelling and feasibility analysis of copper and gold mines in Oman and South Africa. He became the youngest CA on June 30, 2021, and has recently been recognised by Guinness World Records as the world’s youngest Chartered Accountant. “The youngest chartered accountant (male) is Meyyappan Lakshmanan (India b. 11 January 2005), who was 16 years and 170 days old when qualified, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on 30 June 2021. Meyyappan attempted this as a personal achievement,” the official Guinness website states.