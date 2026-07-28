India’s Missile Man Studied This Engineering Branch, Here’s Its Career Scope

With a few years of experience, especially in the aerospace and defence sectors, professionals can earn significantly higher salaries depending on their role and the organisation they work for.

A. P. J. Abdul Kalam, popularly known as India’s “Missile Man,” graduated in Aeronautical Engineering from the Madras Institute of Technology in 1960. His education paved the way for a distinguished career at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), where he played a key role in developing missiles such as AGNI and PRITHVI, which form an important part of India’s defence capabilities. Aeronautical Engineering is a branch of engineering that focuses on the design, development, testing, and maintenance of aircraft, helicopters, drones, missiles, and other aerospace systems. Students who wish to pursue this course after Class 12 are generally required to have studied Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry, while Computer Science can also be beneficial.

Career Scope of Aeronautical Engineering Aeronautical Engineering teaches students how aircraft are designed, built, powered, tested, and operated. After completing an undergraduate (UG) degree, graduates can find opportunities in the aerospace and aviation industries, work in related engineering fields, or pursue higher studies through a Master’s degree or PhD. The field offers a wide range of career options depending on a student’s interests and skills. Some of the most common roles include Aerodynamics Engineer, Design Engineer, Aeronautical Engineer, Engineering Consultant, Electrical Engineer, Buyers and Procurement Officer, and CNC Programmer in the aerospace industry. Aerodynamics Engineer An Aerodynamics Engineer studies how air flows around aircraft, drones, and missiles. They help improve the shape of these vehicles to reduce air resistance, increase speed, and make them safer and more fuel-efficient.

Design Engineer A Design Engineer creates the structure and components of aircraft using computer-aided design (CAD) software. They ensure every part is lightweight, durable, and meets safety standards before manufacturing begins. Aeronautical Engineer An Aeronautical Engineer is involved in designing, testing, and maintaining aircraft and aerospace systems. They work to improve performance, safety, and reliability throughout an aircraft’s life cycle. Engineering Consultant An Engineering Consultant provides technical advice to aerospace companies and organisations. They help solve engineering problems, improve designs, reduce costs, and ensure projects meet industry standards. Electrical Engineer An Electrical Engineer develops and maintains the electrical systems used in aircraft, including power supply, communication, navigation, and control systems. They ensure these systems function safely and reliably.

Buyers and Procurement Officer Buyers and Procurement Officers purchase the materials, equipment, and components needed for aircraft manufacturing. They coordinate with suppliers to ensure quality products are delivered on time and within budget. CNC Programmer A CNC Programmer writes computer programs that control machines used to manufacture precision aircraft components. They ensure every part is produced accurately and meets the strict quality standards of the aerospace industry. Top Recruiters For Aeronautical Engineering graduates Aeronautical Engineering graduates are hired by several government organisations and private aerospace companies in India. Some of the leading recruiters include: ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation)

DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organisation)

HAL (Hindustan Aeronautics Limited)

Air India Engineering Services

Tata Advanced Systems

Mahindra Aerospace

Airbus India

Boeing India

Average Salary Of Aeronautical Engineer The salary of an Aeronautical Engineer depends on their skills, experience, and employer. Fresh graduates generally earn between Rs 4 lakh and Rs 8 lakh per year. With a few years of experience, especially in the aerospace and defence sectors, professionals can earn significantly higher salaries depending on their role and the organisation they work for. Top global markets like the United States average over Rs 1.03 Crore ($106,624) per year Class 11 Subjects Required for Aeronautical Engineering Physics: Physics helps students learn how aircraft fly by teaching concepts such as motion, force, energy, and thermodynamics. These topics form the foundation of aircraft design and performance. Mathematics: Mathematics covers topics like algebra, trigonometry, coordinate geometry, and basic calculus. These concepts help calculate flight paths, design aircraft structures, and solve engineering problems.