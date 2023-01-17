    INI CET 2023 Registration for Open Round Seat Allotment To Close Tomorrow

    INI CET January 2023 registrations for the seat allotment of open round will be closed tomorrow- January 18, 2023 Candidates must register themselves at aiimsexams.ac.in

     

    Updated: Jan 17, 2023 17:51 IST
    INI CET 2023 Counselling Registration: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will close the open round counselling registrations for the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) tomorrow- January 18, 2023. Candidates can register for open round seat allotment of INI CET 2023 on the official website i.e. aiimsexams.ac.in

    The authorities will also close the exercising of choices for Institute and subject/specialty against open round seat allotment tomorrow at 5 pm. However, as per the schedule, the INICET 2023 result will be declared on January 27, 2023. Shortlisted candidates must accept the allocated seats between January 28 (11.00 am), to January 31, 2023, (5.00 pm)

    INI CET 2023 Open Round Seat Allotment Schedule

    Event

    Date

    Last date of online registration and exercising of choices

    January 18, 2023, till 5.00 pm

    Announcement of Seat Allotment

    January 27, 2023,

    Online acceptance of allocated seats

    January 28 (11.00 am) to 31, 2023 (5.00 pm)

    Reporting date

    January 28 (11.00 am) to 31, 2023 (5.00 pm)

    How To Register for INI CET 2023 Open Round Seat Allotment?

    The AIIMS INI CET January 2023 registration for open round seat allotment will close tomorrow- January 18, 2023. Thus, those who have not registered yet must do the same at aiimsexams.ac.in. Candidates can follow these steps to register-

    • Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. aiimsexams.ac.in
    • Step 2: Select desired course under academic courses
    • Step 3: Click on registration link and generate credentials
    • Step 4: Now, log in with registered ID and password
    • Step 5: On my page, click on Register for Open Round of Seat Allocation link
    • Step 6: Opt for choice to register for Seat Allocation
    • Step 7: Fill in details, upload documents and submit

