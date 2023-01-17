INI CET 2023 Registration for Open Round Seat Allotment To Close Tomorrow

INI CET 2023 Counselling Registration: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will close the open round counselling registrations for the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) tomorrow- January 18, 2023. Candidates can register for open round seat allotment of INI CET 2023 on the official website i.e. aiimsexams.ac.in

The authorities will also close the exercising of choices for Institute and subject/specialty against open round seat allotment tomorrow at 5 pm. However, as per the schedule, the INICET 2023 result will be declared on January 27, 2023. Shortlisted candidates must accept the allocated seats between January 28 (11.00 am), to January 31, 2023, (5.00 pm)

INI CET 2023 Open Round Seat Allotment Schedule

Event Date Last date of online registration and exercising of choices January 18, 2023, till 5.00 pm Announcement of Seat Allotment January 27, 2023, Online acceptance of allocated seats January 28 (11.00 am) to 31, 2023 (5.00 pm) Reporting date January 28 (11.00 am) to 31, 2023 (5.00 pm)

How To Register for INI CET 2023 Open Round Seat Allotment?

The AIIMS INI CET January 2023 registration for open round seat allotment will close tomorrow- January 18, 2023. Thus, those who have not registered yet must do the same at aiimsexams.ac.in. Candidates can follow these steps to register-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. aiimsexams.ac.in

Step 2: Select desired course under academic courses

Step 3: Click on registration link and generate credentials

Step 4: Now, log in with registered ID and password

Step 5: On my page, click on Register for Open Round of Seat Allocation link

Step 6: Opt for choice to register for Seat Allocation

Step 7: Fill in details, upload documents and submit

