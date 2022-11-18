INI CET 2023 Result Date Soon for January Session, Download Scorecard at aiimsexams.ac.in

INI CET Result 2023 (Soon): The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi will soon declare the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) result date 2023 for January session. As per media reports, it is expected that the INI CET result will be released in the fourth week of November 2022. Candidates will be able to check the INI CET result 2023 in online mode at aiimsexams.ac.in.

They will have to use their login credentials - Registration Id, EUC (Examination Unique Code), password, and a captcha code to download the INI CET result 2023. The officials will also release the scorecard of INI CET. The entrance exam was conducted on 13th November 2022 from 9 am to 12 pm.

How To Check INI CET Result 2023 for January Session?

As of now, the officials have not yet announced any details regarding the date and time for the announcement of Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test result 2023. However, once released, candidates can check the result of INI CET by following the steps provided below -

1st Step - Go to the official website of AIIMS - aiimsexams.org.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on - Academic courses tab.

3rd Step - Now, on the next page click on result.

4th Step - Select the notification - Percentile Secured by the Candidates of INI CET COURSES [MD/MS/MCh (6YRS)/DM (6YRS)/MDS] January 2023 Session.

5th Step - A login window will appear on the screen.

6th Step - Enter Registration Id, EUC (Examination Unique Code), password.

7th Step - The INI CET result will appear on the screen.

What Details Will Be Mentioned on INI CET Result 2023 for January Session?

Candidates who have appeared in the entrance exam will be able to download the INI CET result 2023. Soon after downloading the scorecard, they must go through the details mentioned on it. As per the information available, INI CET result will likely to have the following details - name of the candidate, registration number, roll number, All India rank, total percentile, category and category-wise rank.

AIIMS INI CET

India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) conducts the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) for admission into postgraduate courses (MD, MS, DM, MCh and MDS) at Institutes of National Importance (INIs) for medical education– AIIMS (New Delhi and all new AIIMS), JIPMER Puducherry, NIMHANS Bengaluru, PGIMER Chandigarh and SCTIMST Thiruvananthapuram.

