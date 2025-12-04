INI SS 2026: List of Shortlisted Candidates for Stage II Departmental Assessment Released, Check Details Here

INI SS 2026 Stage 2 Shortlisted Candidates: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences has released the AIIMS INI SS 2026 Stage 2 Departmental Assessment list. Candidates who have appeared and qualified their INI SS 2026 exam can check the list of candidates called for Stage II (Departmental Assessment) for AIIMS and PGIMER Chandigarh seats.

The Stage 2 list contains the names of candidates who appeared for the INI SS 2026 exam and have been shortlisted in Stage 1 to appear for the departmental clinical. Practical. Lab-based assessment in stage 2. The departmental assessment will be conducted via video conferencing only for courses at AIIMS and PGIMER, Chandigarh. The assessment is set to commence on December 9 and continue until December 13, 2025. The official notification further states that a separate notice regarding the date of the Department Assessment of the particular department will be published in due course of time on the AIIMS website.