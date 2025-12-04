INI SS 2026: List of Shortlisted Candidates for Stage II Departmental Assessment Released, Check Details Here

Key Points
- Departmental assessment to be held from December 9 to 13, 2025
- A separate notice with the date of the Department assessment of each department will be published
- Assessment to be conducted via video conferencing
INI SS 2026 Stage 2 Shortlisted Candidates: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences has released the AIIMS INI SS 2026 Stage 2 Departmental Assessment list. Candidates who have appeared and qualified their INI SS 2026 exam can check the list of candidates called for Stage II (Departmental Assessment) for AIIMS and PGIMER Chandigarh seats.
The Stage 2 list contains the names of candidates who appeared for the INI SS 2026 exam and have been shortlisted in Stage 1 to appear for the departmental clinical. Practical. Lab-based assessment in stage 2. The departmental assessment will be conducted via video conferencing only for courses at AIIMS and PGIMER, Chandigarh. The assessment is set to commence on December 9 and continue until December 13, 2025. The official notification further states that a separate notice regarding the date of the Department Assessment of the particular department will be published in due course of time on the AIIMS website.
AIIMS INI SS 2026 Stage 2 shortlisted candidate list PDF is available on the official website - aiimsexams.ac.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given below to check the shortlist PDF.
INI SS 2026 Stage II List - Click Here
INI SS 2026: Departmental Assessment Schedule
Check below, the dates for the department assessment of shortlisted candidates. Check complete details here.
|Departmental Assessment (Stage-II) Commence
|December 9, 2025
|Departmental Assessment (Stage-II) Closes
|December 13, 2025
Steps to Check INI SS Stage 2 List
The Stage 2 candidate list is available as a PDF document. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to apply.
Step 1: Visit the official website of AIIMS
Step 2: Click on Academic courses
Step 3: Click on Superspeciality courses
Step 4: Visit the INI SS section
Step 5: Click on the stage 2 list provided
Step 6: Download for further reference
