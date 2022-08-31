Intake for 'Super 30' to increase to 100: Students from other states also eligible to apply from next year

Super 30 Admissions: The intake for the Super 30 programme conducted for admissions to groom students for the entrance examinations will be increased from next year onwards. As per reports, the intake will be increased to 100 by next year.

Until now only 30 students from underprivileged backgrounds who are talented enough could participate in the fee coaching programmes to prepare for the JEE entrance examinations. Super 30’s Anand Kumar stated that considering the growing demand, Super 30 has decided to increase its reach across the country and by next year admissions will be open to students from other states as well. The procedure for admissions will however remain the same which is through entrance tests.

He further added that Super 30 also plans to increase the intake of students in Bihar to 100 from the present 30 and also bring online classes after taking lessons from the pandemic when offline classes were shut for months.

Anad Kumar’s Super 30 started in an attempt to make coaching for engineering examinations like JEE Main accessible for students coming from poor families who cannot afford going to big coaching institutions to prepare for the entrance exam. The initiative became notable with more students from economically weaker sections securing an admission in the top engineering colleges. His life and works were also depicted in "Super 30”

Also Read: Delhi University UG Admission 2022 Expected To Start in September, Check List of Documents for Admission Here