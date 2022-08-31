    Intake for 'Super 30' to increase to 100: Students from other states also eligible to apply from next year

    The intake for the Super 30 programme conducted for admissions to groom students for the entrance examinations will be increased from next year onwards.  The intake for students will also increase to 100. Check complete details here.

    Updated: Aug 31, 2022 13:33 IST
    Anand Kumar Super 30
    Anand Kumar Super 30

    Super 30 Admissions: The intake for the Super 30 programme conducted for admissions to groom students for the entrance examinations will be increased from next year onwards. As per reports, the intake will be increased to 100 by next year.

    Until now only 30 students from underprivileged backgrounds who are talented enough could participate in the fee coaching programmes to prepare for the JEE entrance examinations. Super 30’s Anand Kumar stated that considering the growing demand, Super 30 has decided to increase its reach across the country and by next year admissions will be open to students from other states as well. The procedure for admissions will however remain the same which is through entrance tests.

    He further added that Super 30 also plans to increase the intake of students in Bihar to 100 from the present 30 and also bring online classes after taking lessons from the pandemic when offline classes were shut for months. 

    Anad Kumar’s Super 30 started in an attempt to make coaching for engineering examinations like JEE Main accessible for students coming from poor families who cannot afford going to big coaching institutions to prepare for the entrance exam. The initiative became notable with more students from economically weaker sections securing an admission in the top engineering colleges. His life and works were also depicted in "Super 30”

    Also Read: Delhi University UG Admission 2022 Expected To Start in September, Check List of Documents for Admission Here

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification

    Related Stories