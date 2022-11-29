International Day of Solidarity with Palestinian People: History and Significance

International Day of Solidarity with Palestinian People: The UN General Assembly in 1977 called for an Annual Observance of November 29 as the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People in memory of the same day in 1947 when the Assembly adopted the resolution on the partition of Palestine.

Since then each year International Day of Solidarity with Palestinian Pople is commemorated on November 29 educating the public on the issue of Palestine and supporting the peaceful settlement between Israelis and Palestinians.

"Together, let us reaffirm our support to the Palestinian people in their quest to achieve their inalienable rights and build a future of peace, justice, security, and dignity for all."



-- @antonioguterres on #PalestineDay. https://t.co/JdW8PAOifg pic.twitter.com/NYk8mXI89w — United Nations (@UN) November 28, 2022

Since 2008, the United Nations Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs has been tracking the casualties in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and as per data provided by the office, approximately 5600 Palestinians and 250 Israelis have died until 2020, and 115000 Palestinians and 5600 Israelis were injured in the conflict. The violence took an all-time high in 2014 when Operation Protective Edge in Gaza was conducted by Israel in response to the kidnapping and murder of three teenagers.

History of the Conflict

In 1947, UNGA adopted the resolution on the partition of Palestine on November 29, and on May 14, 1948, the state of Israel was finally formed causing an eight-month war between the country and the Arab states. The Israeli forces razed more than 400 Palestinian villages and nearly 760,000 Palestinian refugees fled to the West Bank, Gaza, and Neighbouring Arab Nations. The issue has since then led to multiple wards between Israel and the Arab Nation but Palestinians are yet to gain their own state.

Significance of International Day of Solidarity with Palestinian People 2022

Every year the International Community on this day reaffirms its solidarity with the people of Palestine hoping for freedom and peace. The people of Palestine are yet to receive their inalienable rights defined by the UNGA which are the Right to National Independence and Sovereignty, the Right to Delf-Determination without External Interference, and the Right to Return to their property and homes.

In a resolution passed on December 1, 2005, the UNGA requested the Committee to exercise the Inalienable Rights of the People of Palestine and the Division for Palestinian Rights as part of the observance of the International Day of Solidarity with Palestinian People to continue organizing an annual exhibit on Palestinian Rights or a cultural event on the cooperation with the Permanent Observer Mission of Palestine to the UN. the resolution also encourages Member states to continue to give their support and publicity to the observance of the Day of Solidarity.