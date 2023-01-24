International Education Day 2023: UNESCO Dedicates This Day to Afghan Girls and Women, Read Details Here

International Education Day 2023: The world is celebrating the 5th International Day of Education today January 24, 2023. The day is celebrated for empowering people with the light of education and bringing peace and prosperity. The theme of the 5th International Education Day is to invest in people and prioritize education.

The United Nations General Assembly passed a resolution to celebrate January 24 as the International Day of Education on December 3, 2018. The first International Day of Education was celebrated on January 24, 2019. However, the significance of celebrating International Education Day is to make education easily available to everyone irrespective of caste, creed and religion.

As per the United Nations, the right to education is cherished in article 26 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. However, the declaration calls for compulsory and free elementary education. The Convention on the rights of the child was adopted in 1989 and it goes further to specify that countries will make higher education accessible to all.

UNESCO Dedicates This Day To All Afghan Girls and Women

UNESCO dedicates the fifth edition of the International Day of Education to all the girls and women in Afghanistan who have been denied their rights to teach and study. However, UNESCO condemns this attack on human dignity and on the fundamental right to education.

Celebrations of International Day of Education 2023

As per the recent updates, UNESCO will celebrate the International Day of Education at its New York headquarters. UNESCO mentioned that International Day of Education 2023 will be a global platform to support political mobilization and take national commitments and global initiatives forward.

