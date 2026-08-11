IOQM Admit Card 2026 Out at ioqm.mtai.org.in, Direct Link to Download Hall Ticket PDF
MTAI & HBCSE has made public the Indian Olympiad Qualifier in Mathematics (IOQM) 2026-27 on August 8, 2026. Candidates can now visit the official website and download hall Ticket PDF.
Mathematics Teachers' Association and Homi Bhabha Centre For Science Education, the conducting body of IOQM has announced the Indian Olympiad Qualifier in Mathematics hall ticket on its website on August 8, 2026. Candidates who have applied for the exam can now visit the official website at ioqm.mtai.org.in and download their hall ticket in PDF format. The IOQM exam will be conducted on September 6, 2026. All the applicants are advised to carry the IOQM Admit Card to their respective exam center as it serves as a mandatory document to get entry inside the exam centre. Read the article to know more IOQM Admit Card details.
IOQM Admit Card 2026: Overview
The IOQM Admit Card has been made live by the conducting body. Students are advised to download and read all the instructions printed on their hall ticket before appearing for the exam. Students can check the table given below to know further information about the IOQM.
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IOQM Admit Card 2026: Highlights
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Exam Name
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Indian Olympiad Qualifier in Mathematics (IOQM) 2026-27
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Issuing Authority
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MTAI & HBCSE
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Category
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Admit Card
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Admit Card Status
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Released
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IOQM Admit Card Release Date
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August 8, 2026
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IOQM Exam Date
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September 6, 2026
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Official Website
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ioqm.mtai.org.in
Steps to Download IOQM Admit Card 2026 PDF?
Students can follow the simple steps given below to download their IOQM Admit Card PDF online easily.
- Visit the official MTAI portal at ioqm.mtai.org.in
- On the official portal click on student login button
- Enter your Enrollment Number and DOB and click login
- Click on IOQM Admit Card 2026 link
- Download and take printout of admit card for future use
Direct Link to Download IOQM Admit Card 2026 PDF
IOQM Exam Day Guidelines
Students are required to read the instructions given below when they appear for the exam on September 6, 2026 to ensure a smooth experience.
- Students are advised to mandatorily carry a printed copy of their IOQM Admit Card to the exam center on September 6, 2026.
- Carry a valid Government issued ID such as Aadhaar Card, School ID, Passport
- Students must refrain from carrying any electronic devices such as mobile phones, smartwatches, calculators, earpods to the examination centre.
- Report to the exam centre at least 30 or 45 minutes before the exam starts to complete security check in early. Late comers will not be allowed to enter the examination hall after the gate closure time.
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