IOQM Admit Card 2026 Out at ioqm.mtai.org.in, Direct Link to Download Hall Ticket PDF

Mathematics Teachers' Association and Homi Bhabha Centre For Science Education, the conducting body of IOQM has announced the Indian Olympiad Qualifier in Mathematics hall ticket on its website on August 8, 2026. Candidates who have applied for the exam can now visit the official website at ioqm.mtai.org.in and download their hall ticket in PDF format. The IOQM exam will be conducted on September 6, 2026. All the applicants are advised to carry the IOQM Admit Card to their respective exam center as it serves as a mandatory document to get entry inside the exam centre. Read the article to know more IOQM Admit Card details.

IOQM Admit Card 2026: Overview

The IOQM Admit Card has been made live by the conducting body. Students are advised to download and read all the instructions printed on their hall ticket before appearing for the exam. Students can check the table given below to know further information about the IOQM.