IP University UG Admission 2026: CUET Application Submission Deadline Extended Till August 18, Apply at ipu.admissions.nic.in

IP University Admission 2026: The Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU), also called the Delhi University (DU), has released a notice on the extension of date of submission of online application form for Common University Entrance Test (CUET) in undergraduate programmes for academic session 2026-27. According to the notice, the deadline has been extended till August 18, 2026 till 11:59 PM. Candidates can read the notice on the official admission portal of the University at ipu.admissions.nic.in.

The official notification reads, “It is for the information to all the stakeholders that the last date of submission of Online Registration form regarding admission through Common University Entrance Test (CUET) in Under Graduate Programmes for Academic Session 2026-27, has been extended till 18.08.2026 (11:59 PM).“