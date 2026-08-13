IP University UG Admission 2026: CUET Application Submission Deadline Extended Till August 18, Apply at ipu.admissions.nic.in
The IP University has extended the deadline for submission of online application form for CUET UG for academic session 2026-27 till August 18, 2026 till 11:59 PM. Candidates can read the notice on the official admission portal of the University at ipu.admissions.nic.in.
IP University Admission 2026: The Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU), also called the Delhi University (DU), has released a notice on the extension of date of submission of online application form for Common University Entrance Test (CUET) in undergraduate programmes for academic session 2026-27. According to the notice, the deadline has been extended till August 18, 2026 till 11:59 PM. Candidates can read the notice on the official admission portal of the University at ipu.admissions.nic.in.
The official notification reads, “It is for the information to all the stakeholders that the last date of submission of Online Registration form regarding admission through Common University Entrance Test (CUET) in Under Graduate Programmes for Academic Session 2026-27, has been extended till 18.08.2026 (11:59 PM).“
Official Notice: EXTENSION OF DATE OF SUMBISSION OF ONLINE APPLICATION FORM FOR CUET IN (UG) PROG. FOR A.S:2026-27_dated-13.08.2026
How to apply for IP University UG Admission 2026?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to apply online for the IP University UG Admission 2026:
- Visit the official admission portal at ipu.admissions.nic.in
- Under ‘CANDIDATE ACTIVITY BOARD’, click on ‘IPU Registration 2026’
- In the dashboard, enter your details for UG admission
- Provide your personal and academic data to register
- Fill out the application form
- Upload the scanned copies of the required documents
- Pay the online application fee
- Carefully review and submit the form
- Download the confirmation age for future reference
DIRECT LINK - IPU Registration 2026
For official communication from the University, candidates can check the official website at ipu.ac.in and ipu.admissions.nic.in for regular updates.
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Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.