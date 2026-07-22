IP University UG Admissions 2026 Starts Through CUET; Apply by July 30
Candidates who have qualified for CUET can now apply for UG admissions at IP University.The last date to submit application form is July 30, 2026. Read the article to get further information.
Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University has started the admission process for undergraduate courses through CUET UG 2026 scores. The university will first complete admission through its National Level Tests and Common Entrance Tests. After that the remaining seats will be filled through the CUET UG Merit. Students who want to apply can complete the application form by visiting the official university admission website at ipu.ac.in.
The last date to submit the application form is July 30, 2026 till 11:59 PM. Candidates will have to pay a non refundable fee of Rs 2500 for each course during registration.The university has also confirmed that CUET UG 2026 scores will be used for admission to several undergraduate programmes for the 2026-27 academic session. However, CUET based admission will begin only after the admission process through the required entrance tests is completed. Read the article to know more details.
Steps to Apply for GGSIPU Admission 2026
Candidates who have qualified for CUET must follow the simple steps given below to apply for admission at Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University.
- Visit the GGSIPU Official website at ipu.ac.in
- Scroll the page and click on Admissions 2026
- Then Click on Apply Online
- A new window will open
- Find and click on IPU Registration 2026
- Register first to receive your Login ID and password
- Login in and fill all required details
- Upload the important documents in prescribed format
- Review all the information once
- Pay the application fees of Rs 2500
- Click on Submit button
- Download and keep the conformation page to future reference
Direct Link: Apply at Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University
Important Documents Required
Candidates must be ready with the following list of documents while applying at GGSIPU using CUET score.
- Class 10th Marksheet and Certificate
- Class 12th Marksheet and Certificate
- CUET Scorecard
- Category Certificate (if applicable)
- Passport Size Photograph
- Scanned Signature
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