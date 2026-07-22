IP University UG Admissions 2026 Starts Through CUET; Apply by July 30

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University has started the admission process for undergraduate courses through CUET UG 2026 scores. The university will first complete admission through its National Level Tests and Common Entrance Tests. After that the remaining seats will be filled through the CUET UG Merit. Students who want to apply can complete the application form by visiting the official university admission website at ipu.ac.in.

The last date to submit the application form is July 30, 2026 till 11:59 PM. Candidates will have to pay a non refundable fee of Rs 2500 for each course during registration.The university has also confirmed that CUET UG 2026 scores will be used for admission to several undergraduate programmes for the 2026-27 academic session. However, CUET based admission will begin only after the admission process through the required entrance tests is completed. Read the article to know more details.