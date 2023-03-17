IPMAT 2023 Registration Ongoing, Know How to Apply Here

IPMAT 2023 Registration: As per the latest updates, the Indian Institute of Management, Indore (IIM Indore) is hosting applications for Integrated Programme in Management Aptitude Test (IPMAT) on the official website i.e. iimidr.ac.in. Interested candidates can apply for IPMAT 2023 till April 17, 2023. However, they must apply for the test before the deadline as the authorities may not provide any extensions. IPMAT 2023 exam is scheduled to be held on June 16, 2023.

Candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs. 4,130 including Goods and Services Tax (GST). However, students from Scheduled Castes and Tribes and those with disabilities are required to pay Rs. 2,065 as an application fee. Only eligible candidates are allowed to apply. Aspirants can check out the IPMAT 2023 Eligibility Criteria below.

IPMAT 2023 Registrations- Direct Link (Available Now)

Who is Eligible for IPMAT 2023?

Only eligible candidates can apply for IPMAT 2023. Candidates can check out the eligibility criteria prescribed by the authorities for domestic applicants here-

Candidate should have been born on or after August 01, 2003 (5 years of relaxation to the candidates from SC/ST/PwD category will be given i.e. born on or after August 01, 1998).

Candidate should have passed Standard XII/HSC or equivalent examination in 2021, 2022, or appearing in 2023.

Candidate should have passed standard X/ SSC or equivalent.

Aspirants can check out the detailed IPMAT 2023 eligibility criteria for domestic applicants below.

IPMAT 2023 Information Brochure PDF- Click Here

How to Apply for IPMAT 2023?

Candidates who wish to pursue Integrated Programme in Management can apply for the aptitude test on the official website. They can go through the below-mentioned steps to register-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. iimidr.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, academic programmes and choose IPM

Step 3: Go to IPM Admissions and register with the required details

Step 4: Now, log in with registered credentials

Step 5: Fill out IPMAT 2023 application form and upload documents

Step 6: Pay the required fee and submit the form

Step 7: Take a few printouts for future reference

Also Read: NIT Calicut PhD Admission 2023 Begins, Apply Till April 17