IPMAT 2023 Registration to Start on March 8, Check Eligibility Criteria Here

IPMAT 2023 Registration Soon: As per the official schedule, the Indian Institute of Management, Indore (IIM Indore) will start the registration process for Integrate Programme in Management Aptitude Test (IPMAT) on March 8, 2023. Once started, interested candidates can register themselves on the official website i.e. iimidr.ac.in

The authorities will conduct the IPMAT 2023 Exam on June 16, 2023. Only registered candidates will be able to appear for the aptitude test. The authorities will issue the IPMAT 2023 admit card a few days before the exam. Candidates must carry the hall ticket along with a valid ID card to the exam hall.

Who is Eligible for IPMAT 2023?

Only eligible candidates can apply for IPMAT 2023. Candidates can check out the eligibility criteria prescribed by the authorities for domestic applicants here-

Candidate should have been born on or after August 01, 2003 (5 years of relaxation to the candidates from SC/ST/PwD category will be given i.e. born on or after August 01, 1998).

Candidate should have passed Standard XII/HSC or equivalent examination in 2021, 2022, or appearing in 2023.

Candidate should have passed standard X/ SSC or equivalent.

Candidates can check out the detailed IPMAT 2023 eligibility criteria for domestic applicants below.

IPMAT 2023 Admission Brochure PDF- Click Here

How to Apply for IPMAT 2023?

The IPMAT 2023 registration will be started on March 8, 2023. Eligible candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to apply-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. iimidr.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on IPMAT 2023 registration link

Step 3: Register with asked details

Step 4: Now, log in with the registered ID and password

Step 5: Fill out IPMAT 2023 application form

Step 6: Upload necessary documents and pay required fee

Step 7: Submit the form and take a printout

