IPMAT Registration 2023 Ends Today, Check Steps to Apply Here

IPMAT Registration 2023: As per the official schedule, the Indian Institute of Management, Rohtak (IIM Rohtak) will close the registrations for Integrated Programme in Management Aptitude Test (IPMAT) today i.e. April 10, 2023. They can visit the official website i.e. iimrohtak.ac.in for registration purposes. Candidates must apply by today as the authorities may not provide any extensions.

According to the schedule, the exam will be conducted on May 20, 2023, from 9.00 am onwards. The authorities will make the announcement for a call of personal interviews for shortlisted candidates in the 1st week of June. The academic session is expected to begin in the first week of August. Check the complete schedule here.

IPMAT 2023 Important Dates

Particulars Dates Last date for submission of online Application April 10, 2023 IPM Aptitude Test 2023 May 20, 2023 (9 AM) Announcement of Call for Online Personal Interview 1st Week of June 2023 Online Personal Interview 2nd Week of June 2023 Announcement of Selection List 1st Week of July 2023 Academic Session begins 1st Week of August 2023

IPMAT 2023 Registration- Direct Link (Available Now)

Who Can Apply for IPMAT 2023?

Only those candidates who meet the eligibility criteria can apply for IPMAT. Check IPMAT Eligibility Criteria 2023 here.

General, NC-OBC and EWS Category: Minimum 60% in standard X/ SSC and standard XII/ HSC or equivalent examinations, Maximum 20 years of age as on June 30, 2023

SC, ST, and PWD (DAP) Category: Minimum 55% in standard X/ SSC and standard XII/ HSC or equivalent examinations, Maximum 20 years of age as on June 30, 2023

How to Apply for IPMAT 2023?

Eligible candidates can do IPMAT 2023 registration till today. They can follow the below-mentioned steps to apply for the exam-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. iimrohtak.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the IPMAT registration 2023 link

Step 3: Complete the registration process

Step 4: Now, log in with registered details

Step 5: Upload documents and pay prescribed fee

Step 6: Submit the application form

Step 7: Take a printout for future reference

