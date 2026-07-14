IPU BTech 2026 Round 2 Counselling Registration Begins; Apply Online at ipu.admissions.nic.in
IPU BTech 2026 Round 2 registration has begun at its official website. Candidates must apply before July 15, 2026. Read the article to know steps to apply and more details.
Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University has opened the registration process for IPU BTech 2026 Round 2 counseling. Those candidates who are eligible can visit the official admission portal at ipu.admissions.nic.in to complete the registration process and select their preferred BTech course and college. The last date for choice filling is July 15, 2026. The University will accept applications only through the online mode and no offline request will be considered. The Round 2 seat allotment has not been released yet. Seats will be allocated based on the candidates JEE Main 2026 rank along with choices filled during the counselling and seat availability in the participating colleges. Candidates must note that the university is not conducting a separate entrance test for BTech admissions. This year admissions will be offered though the JEE Mains scores. Read the article to know more details.
IPU BTech 2026 Overview
Candidates can check the table given below to find more details about Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University along with the last date to register for BTech Round 2.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Authority
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Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU)
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Academic Session
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2026–27
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Last Date to Register
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July 15, 2026
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Seat Allotement Date
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July 16, 2026
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Official Website
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ipu.admissions.nic.in
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Seat Allotment Basis
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JEE Main 2026 rank, candidate's choices, and seat availability
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Eligible Candidates
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Students seeking admission to BTech programmes offered by GGSIPU and its affiliated colleges
Steps to Register for IPU BTech 2026 Round 2 Counselling?
Candidates applying through JEE Mains score can follow the simple steps given below to complete their registration for round 2 of counselling at IPU.
- Visit the official website at ipu.admissions.nic.in
- On the official portal click on “Candidate Login” button
- Register by filling in all important details and uploading necessary documents
- Pay the required fee online
- Fill in your preferred course and college as per your choice of preference
- Review all details and click on submit
- Download the confirmation page for future use
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