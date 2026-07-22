IPU BTech 2026 Round 3 Counselling Begins: Choice Filling Steps at ipu.admissions.nic.in

GGSIPU: The Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) has officially released the choice filling for Round 3 of B.Tech Admissions 2026 through its main portal, ipu.admissions.nic.in. The eligible students desirous of securing admission in the best colleges affiliated with IPU like USICT, MAIT, MSIT, BVCOE, and BPIT may now fill, edit, or change their preferred college and course combinations.

Allocation of seats is done on the basis of ranks secured in JEE Main 2026, category-wise reservations, and choice preferences. As Round 3 is one of the most important sliding stages just before the offline spot rounds, it is advised to the aspirants that they should make the most of their preferences by including varied combinations of branches (for example, CSE, IT, AI/ML, and ECE).