IPU BTech 2026 Round 3 Counselling Begins: Choice Filling Steps at ipu.admissions.nic.in
GGSIPU: Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) has opened Round 3 choice filling for B.Tech Admissions 2026 at ipu.admissions.nic.in. Candidates can submit, edit, or modify preferred engineering branches and college choices based on JEE Main ranks. Aspirants should add diverse preferences before locking for seat allotment.
GGSIPU: The Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) has officially released the choice filling for Round 3 of B.Tech Admissions 2026 through its main portal, ipu.admissions.nic.in. The eligible students desirous of securing admission in the best colleges affiliated with IPU like USICT, MAIT, MSIT, BVCOE, and BPIT may now fill, edit, or change their preferred college and course combinations.
Allocation of seats is done on the basis of ranks secured in JEE Main 2026, category-wise reservations, and choice preferences. As Round 3 is one of the most important sliding stages just before the offline spot rounds, it is advised to the aspirants that they should make the most of their preferences by including varied combinations of branches (for example, CSE, IT, AI/ML, and ECE).
How to Fill & Modify IPU BTech 2026 Choices for Round 3?
Steps To Fill And Modify IPU BTech 2026 Options For Round 3 Are As Follows:
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Step 1: Login to your web browser and enter the official website ipu.admissions.nic.in
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Step 2: Enter your login credentials i.e. user id, password and security pin. Choose Round 3 Choice filling from your candidate dashboard.
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Step 3: Add new options or modify your existing preference hierarchy.
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Step 4: Check your modified preference list.
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Step 5: Lock your choice and print it.rchy and correctness.
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Lock your choice for confirmation and get it printed.
IPU BTech 2026 Choices for Round 3: Key Information & Schedule Highlights
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Parameter
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Details
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Conducting University
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Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU)
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Admission Basis
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JEE Main 2026 Ranks
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Counselling Phase
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Round 3 (Online Sliding/Upgradation)
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Official Website
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ipu.admissions.nic.in
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Credentials Required
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Application Number / User ID & Password
The third round can be considered to be the last round of online sliding before actual counseling or spot counseling. Make sure that there is at least an alternate option (CSE, IT, AI/ML, or ECE in other colleges).
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Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.