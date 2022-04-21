Is COVID Vaccine Mandatory to sit for ICSE Board Exams? Maharashtra Education Minister asks CISCE

COVID Vaccination for Board Exams: As the date for CISCE Board Exam 2022 comes closer, several questions and confusions regarding the 10th and 12th exams have surfaced among students. One of the key concerns that students have about ICSE Semester 2 Exam 2022 or ISC Semester 2 Exam 2022 is regarding the mandatory requirement of COVID vaccination. And this concern has been highlighted by none other than Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad.

Is COVID Vaccination Mandatory for ICSE 2nd Semester Exam?, asks Ms Gaikwad

Highlighting the concerns shared by some school students with her, Ms Gaikwad reached out to the CISCE Board, seeking clarification on the vaccine requirement to sit for ICSE and ISC 2nd Semester Exam 2022. Through a tweet sent from her official account, Ms Gaikwad asked the CISCE Board asking if it was mandatory for students to have been vaccinated against COVID-19 to be allowed to sit for the ICSE and ISC semester 2 exams.

Some schools are citing it saying that unvaccinated students will not be permitted to sit for the exams. This despite the Centre's affidavit in the Supreme Court that vaccines aren't mandatory. — Prof. Varsha Eknath Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) April 21, 2022

Citing the advisory issued by the Council on 4th January, Ms Gaikwad noted that “Some students of the ISCE board have reached out to me regarding an advisory, dated Jan 4, 2022, issued by the CISCE, mandating Covid vaccination for all those appearing for the ISCE and ISC exams starting April 25.” In a second tweet shared from her account, he also mentioned that some schools reiterated this fact saying that unvaccinated students will not be permitted to appear for the exam.

Discrimination on basis of Vaccination Status Wrong says Maharashtra Education Minister

Ms Gaikwad in her concluding tweet highlighted the importance of vaccines and the role they have played in saving millions of lives across the country. But at the same time, she also noted that Union Government had submitted an affidavit to the Supreme Court confirming that vaccination will not be made mandatory for citizens. Furthermore, she added that not allowing students to appear for Board Exams on the basis of their vaccination status would be highly discriminatory. She further requested CISCE Board to issue a clarification in this regard and help put the minds of thousands of students at ease, who are struggling against this dilemma.

While vaccines are a life saver against Covid not allowing unvaccinated students to take exams will be discriminatory. I would therefore urge the CISCE and the @EduMinofIndia to

issue an urgent clarification in this regard. My office has already contacted the CISCE on the matter — Prof. Varsha Eknath Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) April 21, 2022

