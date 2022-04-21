Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

    Is COVID Vaccine Mandatory to sit for ICSE Board Exams? Maharashtra Education Minister asks CISCE

    COVID Vaccination for Board Exams: Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad has sought clarification from CISCE Board regarding the issue of COVID vaccination being mandatory requirement to sit for ICSE and ISC Board Exams 2022. Get Details Here.

    COVID Vaccination for Board Exams: As the date for CISCE Board Exam 2022 comes closer, several questions and confusions regarding the 10th and 12th exams have surfaced among students. One of the key concerns that students have about ICSE Semester 2 Exam 2022 or ISC Semester 2 Exam 2022 is regarding the mandatory requirement of COVID vaccination. And this concern has been highlighted by none other than Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad.

    Is COVID Vaccination Mandatory for ICSE 2nd Semester Exam?, asks Ms Gaikwad

    Highlighting the concerns shared by some school students with her, Ms Gaikwad reached out to the CISCE Board, seeking clarification on the vaccine requirement to sit for ICSE and ISC 2nd Semester Exam 2022. Through a tweet sent from her official account, Ms Gaikwad asked the CISCE Board asking if it was mandatory for students to have been vaccinated against COVID-19 to be allowed to sit for the ICSE and ISC semester 2 exams.

    Citing the advisory issued by the Council on 4th January, Ms Gaikwad noted that “Some students of the ISCE board have reached out to me regarding an advisory, dated Jan 4, 2022, issued by the CISCE, mandating Covid vaccination for all those appearing for the ISCE and ISC exams starting April 25.” In a second tweet shared from her account, he also mentioned that some schools reiterated this fact saying that unvaccinated students will not be permitted to appear for the exam.

    Discrimination on basis of Vaccination Status Wrong says Maharashtra Education Minister

    Ms Gaikwad in her concluding tweet highlighted the importance of vaccines and the role they have played in saving millions of lives across the country. But at the same time, she also noted that Union Government had submitted an affidavit to the Supreme Court confirming that vaccination will not be made mandatory for citizens. Furthermore, she added that not allowing students to appear for Board Exams on the basis of their vaccination status would be highly discriminatory. She further requested CISCE Board to issue a clarification in this regard and help put the minds of thousands of students at ease, who are struggling against this dilemma.

    Also Read: ICSE, ISC Semester 2 Exams from 26th April, When will CISCE Board Release 10th, 12th Admit Cards? Details Here

