ISB MBA Placement 2023: Students receive 1,578 Offers, Average CTC Stands at Rs 34.21 lacs

ISB MBA Placement 2023: Indian School of Business (ISB) informed that the students of the postgraduate programme in management (PGP) 2023 have received 1,578 job offers from a total of 222 recruiting companies. The school with its campuses in Hyderabad and Mohali reported the average annual accepted CTC (cost to company) stood at Rs 34.21 lakh in the ISB MBA placement 2023. However, for the third year running, ISB MBA Placement 2023 was conducted in virtual mode.

As per the press release, the average CTC accepted i.e. Rs 34.21 lakh is 2.5 times more than the average pre-ISB CTC of Rs 13.39 lakh. The top recruiters at IBS placement 2023 were Consulting, Information Technology, (IT), Information technology-enabled services (ITES), Banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), Technology, Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), and retail share the fifth position with Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare.

Apart from this, the major functions hired at the ISB MBA Placement 2023 were Consulting, Product Management, Sales & Marketing, General Management Strategic Planning, and Technology.

Average CTCs Offered at ISB MBA Placement 2023

Moreover, the average CTC offered by major industries in ISB MBA placement 2023 is INR 29,65,000 for the Advertisement/Media/ Entertainment industry, INR 34,87,630 for Banks/Financial Institutions/Financial Services industry, INR 33,37,488 for Consulting industry,- INR 33,31,972 for the e-Commerce industry, INR 28,05,000 for Education / Teaching & Training industry, INR 26,48,759 for FMCG/Retail/Consumer Durables industry, etc.

Talking bout the ISB MBA Placement 2023, Professor Ramabhadran Thirumalai, Deputy Dean – Academic Programmes, ISB, said, “Academic Programmes, ISB, said, "The placements of the PGP Class of 2023 have reiterated that ISB students are well ahead of the curve in taking any crisis head-on and in adding significant value to their organisations".

