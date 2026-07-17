ISC Class 12 Improvement Result 2026 Released at cisce.org - Download Marksheet PDF Here

CISCE ISC Class 12 Improvement Result 2026: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the improvement result for class 12 of ISC. Students who appeared for the improvement examination can now check their revised scores online on the official website at cisce.org. Candidates will require their unique ID and index number to check their revised scores.

The results are available on the result portal of the council at results.cisce.org. Alternatively, the students can also check their scores on the DigiLocker portal. The council has also launched the portal for candidates who wish to apply for answer scripts rechecking. Students dissatisfied with their scores can apply for rechecking of their answer scripts till July 20, 2026.