ISC Class 12 Improvement Result 2026 Released at cisce.org - Download Marksheet PDF Here
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the ISC improvement result 2026 on the official website at cisce.org and results.cisce.org. Candidates will require their unique ID and index number to check their revised scores. Alternatively, the students can also check their scores on the DigiLocker portal.
CISCE ISC Class 12 Improvement Result 2026: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the improvement result for class 12 of ISC. Students who appeared for the improvement examination can now check their revised scores online on the official website at cisce.org. Candidates will require their unique ID and index number to check their revised scores.
The results are available on the result portal of the council at results.cisce.org. Alternatively, the students can also check their scores on the DigiLocker portal. The council has also launched the portal for candidates who wish to apply for answer scripts rechecking. Students dissatisfied with their scores can apply for rechecking of their answer scripts till July 20, 2026.
How to check ISC Improvement Result 2026?
Candidates can follow the steps elucidated here to download the ISC Class 12th improvement exam result 2026:
- For accessing the ISC (Class XII) Year 2026 Improvement Examination Results, select 'ISC'.
- Next, to view the result, enter the Unique ID, Index Number, and CAPTCHA.
- To print the results, click the 'Print' button provided on the results web page.
DIRECT LINK - ISC Improvement Result 2026
ISC Result 2026: Issuance of Amended Result Documents
The Heads of Schools are requested to inform the candidate(s) concerned of the result obtained by them in the ISC Year 2026 Improvement Examination. Candidates who appeared for the Improvement Examination, on Declaration of Results, must return their previous result document(s), to receive the amended document(s). The following documents must be submitted to CISCE through the School to receive the amended result document(s).
|Result Status in ISC Year 2026 Main Examination
|Result document(s) to be returned to CISCE
|Candidates with NQLF (Not Qualified) results
|Statement of Marks
|Candidates with QLF (Qualified) results
|1. Pass Certificate cum Statement of Marks
2. Migration Certificate
|Candidates with Supplementary Statement of Marks
|Supplementary Statement of Marks
Candidates must note that for the subject(s) in which the candidate appeared for the Improvement Examination, the higher of the two marks obtained by the candidate in the two Examinations (i.e., Main Examination and Improvement Examination) will be shown as the final marks for the candidate.
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Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.