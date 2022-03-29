ISC Semester 2 Exam 2022: CISCE releases Exam Day Instructions for Class 12 Students; ISC Results in July

ISC Semester 2 Exam 2022 Guidelines Released: CISCE Board has released a detailed set of guidelines and instructions for ISC Semester 2 Exam 2022 for Class 12 students. The ISC Semester 2 Exam 2022 is expected to get underway on 26th April as per the date sheet/timetable shared by the board. With the exam date approaching fast, it is important for students to know these key instructions and guidelines about ISC Class 12 Exam 2022 and adhere to them ahead of the exam date. Moreover, for the 2022 session, the ISC Semester 2 Exams are being held in offline mode which makes it even more important for the students to be aware of these instructions for the ISC Class 12 Exam 2022.

One of the most important updates shared by the CISCE Board in the exam-day instructions guide published online is the announcement of the tentative result date for the same. The official notification says that the ISC Semester 2 Result 2022 will be announced in July 2022. Moreover, the notice also adds that the ISC Result 2022 will be issued through the convenors to the Heads of the Schools. The circular further emphasises the fact that the ISC 12th Result 2022 will NOT Be available through the CISCE Board office based in New Delhi. In the final section about ISC Result 2022, the notice says that any queries or concerns about ISC Semester 2 Result 2022 from students/parents/guardians will not be entertained by the Board.

ISC Semester 2 Exam 2022: Exam Day Instructions for Students

In the next part of the circular, the board has shared some key instructions and guidelines for students which are to be followed on the day of the exam. These exam day instructions are important for students to follow to ensure smooth and fair conduct of the ISC Class 12 Exam 2022.

Reporting Time : Students are advised to report to the assigned exam centre at least 30 minutes prior to the start of the exam. Furthermore, students are also advised to be seated on their designated exam seat in the allotted exam hall 5 minutes prior to the start of the exam.

: Students are advised to report to the assigned exam centre at least 30 minutes prior to the start of the exam. Furthermore, students are also advised to be seated on their designated exam seat in the allotted exam hall 5 minutes prior to the start of the exam. Assessing the Question Paper : After receiving the question paper from the examiner, students are advised to go through the same and make sure that the subject is the same as the one listed in their hall ticket. Moreover, students are also advised to check that all pages of the question paper and any of the assistive materials including maps and other stationery items are provided to them along with it. In case they are not, the same should be brought to their attention at the earliest.

: After receiving the question paper from the examiner, students are advised to go through the same and make sure that the subject is the same as the one listed in their hall ticket. Moreover, students are also advised to check that all pages of the question paper and any of the assistive materials including maps and other stationery items are provided to them along with it. In case they are not, the same should be brought to their attention at the earliest. General Instructions about Question Paper : The first page of the question paper will consist of some general instructions about how to answer questions. Students are advised to go through the same before answering the questions.

: The first page of the question paper will consist of some general instructions about how to answer questions. Students are advised to go through the same before answering the questions. Signature on Answer Sheet : Students have been provided space to put their signature at the top of the answer sheets being provided to them. Apart from this signature, they are advised not to scribble anything additional on the answer sheet.

: Students have been provided space to put their signature at the top of the answer sheets being provided to them. Apart from this signature, they are advised not to scribble anything additional on the answer sheet. Unique ID, Index Number, Subject Code : All students have to write their Unique ID, Index Number and the Subject and subject code on the answer sheet provided to them. Space for each of these details will be provided at the top of the first page of the answer sheet.

: All students have to write their Unique ID, Index Number and the Subject and subject code on the answer sheet provided to them. Space for each of these details will be provided at the top of the first page of the answer sheet. Pen and Ink Colour : Students should note that they are to use only black or blue colour pens to write their answers in the exam. Use of pencils is only allowed only for diagrams, graphs and charts

: Students should note that they are to use only black or blue colour pens to write their answers in the exam. Use of pencils is only allowed only for diagrams, graphs and charts Use of Calculators : Students are allowed to carry and use Scientific Calculator (Casio fx-82 MS or other makes with similar features) to the exam hall to assist them in math-related calculations. Any calculator with features for retrieval of information during examination is not permitted.

: Students are allowed to carry and use Scientific Calculator (Casio fx-82 MS or other makes with similar features) to the exam hall to assist them in math-related calculations. Any calculator with features for retrieval of information during examination is not permitted. Importance of Handwriting and Spellings : Students should note that their handwriting and spellings will be taken into account assessment of their answer sheets.

: Students should note that their handwriting and spellings will be taken into account assessment of their answer sheets. Writing on Both Sides: Students are permitted to write on both sides of the answer sheet paper for the exam unless the rubric of the question paper prohibits

Click here to read the detailed notification for ISC 12th Semester 2 Exam 2022