ISI 2023: Test Registrations to Begin in March, Check Programmes, Eligibility Details Here

ISI Admission 2023: The Indian Statistical Institute (ISI) recently announced that the application process for the ISI admission test 2023 will be starting on March 7, 2023. All interested students will be able to register themselves on the online portal for various programmes offered by the institute.

Moreover, the online registration window for the ISI admission test will be available till April 5, 2203. According to the ISI admission schedule released by the prestigious institution, the ISI admission test 2023 is scheduled for May 14, 2023.

The candidates who are eligible will need to submit their applications within the stipulated time period. Also, those students who will be able to complete their qualifying examination before July 31, 2023, are also eligible to apply. It has been stated that the candidates will receive a stipend according to the academic programme selected by them.

ISI 2023 Admission Notice - Check Here

ISI Exam 2023 Eligibility Criteria

The Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) eligibility has been mentioned in the admission notice for the present session 2023. Please refer to the programmes available along with their eligibility criteria before applying for the ISI test.

Candidates having a valid GATE 2023 test score will be eligible for admission through direct interviews conducted by the ISI institute.

For all academic programmes, the basic criteria is that candidate must have successfully completed 10+2 (Higher Secondary Education) or its equivalent to apply for the ISI programmes

ISI 2023 Programmes Available

Programme Name Stipend 3-year Bachelor of Statistics (Hons) Rs 5, 000 per month 3-year Bachelor of Mathematics (Hons) Rs 5, 000 per month 2-year Master of Statistics Rs 8, 000 per month 2-year Master of Mathematics Rs 8, 000 per month 2-year Master of Science in Quantitative Economics/ Qualitative Management Science/ Library & Information Science Rs 8, 000 per month 2-year Master of Technology in Computer Science/ Cryptology & Security/ Quality, Reliability & Operations Research Rs 12, 400 1-year PG Diploma in Applied Statistics Tuition Fee Exemption

ISI 2023 Registration Process

Candidates will be shortlisted based on their performance in the entrance exam and interviews organised by the institute and also on fulfilling the minimum academic qualification. Moreover, due consideration will be given to candidates belonging to OBC, SC, ST, PwD, and EWS categories.

There are supernumerary seats available for female candidates (SSFC) in undergraduate programmes. All interested candidates along with foreign candidates should apply online, once the test registration forms are available on the official website. Candidates from abroad are advised to take the ISI Admission Test 2023 at various test centres located within India.

ISI 2023 Registration Fee

Candidate’s Category Fee Amount for all Academic Programmes Unreserved (General) Male applicants Rs 1500 Unreserved (General) Female applicants Rs 1000 Reserved (ONC-NCL/SC/ST/PwD/EWS) Rs 750

