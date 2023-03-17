ISRO YUVIKA 2023: Registration Starts on March 20, Know How to Apply Here

ISRO YUVIKA 2023: As per the recent updates, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is organising a special programme i.e. Young Scientist Programme - Yuva Vigyani Karyakam (YUVIKA) for school children. The registrations will be done in online mode and students who are wishing to apply for ISRO YUVIKA 2023 programme will be able to register themselves through the official website- isro.gov.in/YUVIKA.

According to the official schedule, the last date to register for ISRO Young Scientist Programme YUVIKA is April 3, 2023. Students are advised to read all the important information available before applying for the programme.

ISRO YUVIKA 2023 Registrations - Direct Link (Available Soon)

Who is Eligible for ISRO YUVIKA 2023 Programme 2023

Students who are studying in Class 9 as on January 1, 2023, within India are eligible to apply for ISRO Young Scientist Programme - YUVIKA 2023.

ISRO YUVIKA 2023 Important Dates

Candidates who are eligible and are wishing to apply for the ISRO YUVIKA programme can check the important dates in the table given below.

Events Dates Announcement of ISRO YUVIKA 2023 Programme March 15, 2023 Registration Starts for ISRO YUVIKA 2023 March 20, 2023 Registration Closes for ISRO YUVIKA 2023 April 03, 2023 Announcement of First Selection List April 10, 2023 Release of Second selection list April 20, 2023 Reporting by Shortlisted students at ISRO centres May 14, 2023 YUVIKA Programme Duration May 15 to 26, 2023 Send-off date for Shortlisted students from respective ISRO centre May 27, 2023

How to Register for ISRO YUVIKA 2023?

Students who are wishing to apply for the ISRO YUVIKA programme can follow the below-given steps to complete the registration process.

Step 1: Visit the official website- isro.gov.in/YUVIKA

Step 2: Click on the ISRO YUVIKA Registration link available on the homepage

Step 3: The new registration window will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Enter all the required details in the ISRO YUVIKA 2023 Application form

Step 5: Upload all the necessary documents as mentioned

Step 6: Click on the Submit button after filling out the registration form

Step 7: Download the ISRO YUVIKA 2023 Registration form for future reference

