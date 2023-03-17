  1. Home
ISRO YUVIKA 2023: Registration Starts on March 20, Know How to Apply Here

ISRO is organising Young Scientist Programme - Yuva Vigyani Karyakam (YUVIKA) for school children. The registration process for this programme is scheduled to start on March 20. Interested students can check the important details by visiting the official website- isro.gov.in/YUVIKA. Check complete details here

Updated: Mar 17, 2023 13:08 IST
ISRO YUVIKA 2023: As per the recent updates, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is organising a special programme i.e. Young Scientist Programme - Yuva Vigyani Karyakam (YUVIKA) for school children. The registrations will be done in online mode and students who are wishing to apply for ISRO YUVIKA 2023 programme will be able to register themselves through the official website- isro.gov.in/YUVIKA. 

According to the official schedule, the last date to register for ISRO Young Scientist Programme YUVIKA is April 3, 2023. Students are advised to read all the important information available before applying for the programme.

ISRO YUVIKA 2023 Registrations - Direct Link (Available Soon)

Who is Eligible for ISRO YUVIKA 2023 Programme 2023 

Students who are studying in Class 9 as on January 1, 2023, within India are eligible to apply for ISRO Young Scientist Programme - YUVIKA 2023.

ISRO YUVIKA 2023 Important Dates

Candidates who are eligible and are wishing to apply for the ISRO YUVIKA programme can check the important dates in the table given below.

Events

Dates

Announcement of ISRO YUVIKA 2023 Programme

March 15, 2023

Registration Starts for ISRO YUVIKA 2023

March 20, 2023

Registration Closes for ISRO YUVIKA 2023

April 03, 2023

Announcement of First Selection List

April 10, 2023

Release of Second selection list 

April 20, 2023

Reporting by Shortlisted students at ISRO centres

May 14, 2023

YUVIKA Programme Duration

May 15 to 26, 2023

Send-off date for Shortlisted students from respective ISRO centre

May 27, 2023

How to Register for ISRO YUVIKA 2023?

Students who are wishing to apply for the ISRO YUVIKA programme can follow the below-given steps to complete the registration process.

Step 1: Visit the official website- isro.gov.in/YUVIKA

Step 2: Click on the ISRO YUVIKA Registration link available on the homepage

Step 3: The new registration window will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Enter all the required details in the ISRO YUVIKA 2023 Application form

Step 5: Upload all the necessary documents as mentioned

Step 6: Click on the Submit button after filling out the registration form

Step 7: Download the ISRO YUVIKA 2023 Registration form for future reference

