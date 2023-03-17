ISRO YUVIKA 2023: Registration Starts on March 20, Know How to Apply Here

ISRO YUVIKA 2023: As per the recent updates, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is organising a special programme i.e. Young Scientist Programme - Yuva Vigyani Karyakam (YUVIKA) for school children. The registrations will be done in online mode and students who are wishing to apply for ISRO YUVIKA 2023 programme will be able to register themselves through the official website- isro.gov.in/YUVIKA.
According to the official schedule, the last date to register for ISRO Young Scientist Programme YUVIKA is April 3, 2023. Students are advised to read all the important information available before applying for the programme.
ISRO YUVIKA 2023 Registrations - Direct Link (Available Soon)
Who is Eligible for ISRO YUVIKA 2023 Programme 2023
Students who are studying in Class 9 as on January 1, 2023, within India are eligible to apply for ISRO Young Scientist Programme - YUVIKA 2023.
ISRO YUVIKA 2023 Important Dates
Candidates who are eligible and are wishing to apply for the ISRO YUVIKA programme can check the important dates in the table given below.
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Announcement of ISRO YUVIKA 2023 Programme
|
March 15, 2023
|
Registration Starts for ISRO YUVIKA 2023
|
March 20, 2023
|
Registration Closes for ISRO YUVIKA 2023
|
April 03, 2023
|
Announcement of First Selection List
|
April 10, 2023
|
Release of Second selection list
|
April 20, 2023
|
Reporting by Shortlisted students at ISRO centres
|
May 14, 2023
|
YUVIKA Programme Duration
|
May 15 to 26, 2023
|
Send-off date for Shortlisted students from respective ISRO centre
|
May 27, 2023
How to Register for ISRO YUVIKA 2023?
Students who are wishing to apply for the ISRO YUVIKA programme can follow the below-given steps to complete the registration process.
Step 1: Visit the official website- isro.gov.in/YUVIKA
Step 2: Click on the ISRO YUVIKA Registration link available on the homepage
Step 3: The new registration window will be displayed on the screen
Step 4: Enter all the required details in the ISRO YUVIKA 2023 Application form
Step 5: Upload all the necessary documents as mentioned
Step 6: Click on the Submit button after filling out the registration form
Step 7: Download the ISRO YUVIKA 2023 Registration form for future reference
