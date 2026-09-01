IISER 2026 Round 7 Seat Allotment Result Releasing Today; Download Status PDF at iiseradmission.in
The Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research is set to release IISER 2026 round 7 seat allotment result today. Check Allocation status, download pdf at iiseradmission.in.
IISER Round 7 Counselling 2026: Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research, IISER, will release seat allotment round 7 result today on September 1, 2026. Candidates can check and download IISER round 7 seat allotment result 2026 PDF online by visiting official website iiseradmission.in. To download the IISER seat allotment letter for round 7, candidates need to use their login details such as application number and password. Those who get a seat as per their choice through IISER seat allotment result have to complete their admission process between the given timeline from September 1 and 3, 2026. Candidates who have failed to respond or do not pay IISER Seat Acceptance Fee (SAF) will lose their allotted seat. Check out the counselling schedule along with how to check their allotment letter here
IISER Counselling Dates 2026 for Round 7
Check table to know IISER round 7 counselling admission schedule
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Events
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Dates
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IISER Seat Allotment Result
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September 1, 2026
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Fee Payment & Willingness Window
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September 1 to 3, 2026
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Last Date to Report / Complete Admission
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September 3, 2026
How to download IISER Seat Allotment Round 7 Result 2026?
To download IISER counselling round 7 seat allotment result, candidates need to follow the basic steps to download the allotment letter
- Visit to the official website iiseradmission.in
- On the homepage, click on IISER Admissions 2026 Round 7 Seat Allotment link
- A new login page will appear on screen
- Log in with login details such as application number and password
- IISER campus and admission status will be displayed on screen
- Download and save allotment letter for future purpose
After the IISER Round 7 seat allotment results are released. Students who receive an offer must finish their admission process by the last date. As per the rules, they may need to confirm they accept the seat and pay the Seat Acceptance Fee (SAF). During counselling, students can choose the 'Freeze' or 'Float' option for their seat meaning they can either keep their current offered seat or wait for a chance to move to a preferred campus if available. Students should choose carefully while choosing. As they candidates cannot change their decision once it is submitted on the official website.
Executive - Editorial
Anisha Mishra is journalist with over 3 years of experience in covering the Indian education sector. She has worked extensively in the K12 domain, with focus on the state board as well as central board examinations, policy structure of seconday and higher secondary education as well as the entrance examinations like JEE, NEET, CLAT, etc. Her extensive experience in the domain has helped her provide students with concise accurate information in all aspectes of school life and education. Her key interest lies in decoding the changes in the curriculum, NEP implementation and changing education ecosystem in the country. Besides working, she enjoys traveling, exploring new places and cultures, and painting.