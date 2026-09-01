IISER 2026 Round 7 Seat Allotment Result Releasing Today; Download Status PDF at iiseradmission.in

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The Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research is set to release IISER 2026 round 7 seat allotment result today. Check Allocation status, download pdf at iiseradmission.in.

IISER Round 7 Counselling 2026: Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research, IISER, will release seat allotment round 7 result today on September 1, 2026. Candidates can check and download IISER round 7 seat allotment result 2026 PDF online by visiting official website iiseradmission.in. To download the IISER seat allotment letter for round 7, candidates need to use their login details such as application number and password. Those who get a seat as per their choice through IISER seat allotment result have to complete their admission process between the given timeline from September 1 and 3, 2026. Candidates who have failed to respond or do not pay IISER Seat Acceptance Fee (SAF) will lose their allotted seat. Check out the counselling schedule along with how to check their allotment letter here

IISER Counselling Dates 2026 for Round 7 Check table to know IISER round 7 counselling admission schedule Events Dates IISER Seat Allotment Result September 1, 2026 Fee Payment & Willingness Window September 1 to 3, 2026 Last Date to Report / Complete Admission September 3, 2026 How to download IISER Seat Allotment Round 7 Result 2026? To download IISER counselling round 7 seat allotment result, candidates need to follow the basic steps to download the allotment letter Visit to the official website iiseradmission.in

On the homepage, click on IISER Admissions 2026 Round 7 Seat Allotment link

A new login page will appear on screen

Log in with login details such as application number and password

IISER campus and admission status will be displayed on screen

Download and save allotment letter for future purpose