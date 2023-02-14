JK AIAPGET 2022 Counselling Registration on Feb 17, Check Required Documents Here

J&K AIAPGET 2022 Counselling Registration Starts on Feb 17: As per the latest updates, the Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examinations (JKBOPEE) has said that the qualified candidates of the All India AYUSH Postgraduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) are eligible to apply for the counselling process for admission to MD/MS Ayurveda seats in JIAR including All India Quota(AIQ) seats. The AIAPGET 2022 counselling registration will start from February 17, 2023, on the official website i.e. jkbopee.gov.in
The authorities will close the AIAPGET 2022 Counselling Registration will end on February 17, 2023. Thus, candidates must register themselves before the deadline. Before counselling registration, they must keep the mandatory documents handy and clearly scanned. They can check out the list of required documents here.
Documents Required for J&K AIAPGET 2022 Counselling
J&K AIAPGET 2022 Counselling for admission to MD/MS Ayurveda will start on Feb 17, 2023. Candidates can check out the list of a few required documents here-
- AIAPGET 2022 Score Card
- Domicile Certificate
- Final Year Marks Sheet of all BAMS Examination;
- Documentary Proof of having completed a one-year pre-registration Compulsory Rotatory Internship in a duly recognized institution at the time of submission of documents
- Degree Certificate of BAMS issued by the concerned University
- Registration Certificate from J&K Medical Council/CCIM
- No Domicile Certificate is required for the candidates from outside UT of J&K who are applying for All India Quota seats
How to Register for J&K AIAPGET 2022 Counselling?
The authorities are going to start the AIAPGET 2022 Counselling registration on Feb 17, 2023. Candidates can go through the below-mentioned steps to register-
Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. jkbopee.gov.in
Step 2: Click on AIAPGET 2022 Counselling registration link
Step 3: Register with the required details
Step 4: Now, log in with registered credentials
Step 5: Fill out the form (same as filled in the application form)
Step 6: Pay the registration fee and choose the college/course
Step 7: Submit the form and take a printout
