J&K AYUSH Mop Up Round Provisional List 2022 Releases, Check at jkbopee.gov.in

J&K AYUSH Mop Up Round Provisional List Released: As per the latest updates, the Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examination (JKBOPEE) has released the provisional list of AYUSH physical mop up round counselling. Candidates who participated in the mop up round can check out the list on the official website i.e. jkbopee.gov.in.The provisional list has been declared for admission to BUMS, BAMS, and BPT courses.

The official notification reads, “The provisionally selected candidates are advised to report to the Upgraded/Allotted Colleges up to 7th of February 2023 (till 04:00 p.m.). The Heads of Institutions shall submit the shortfall, if any, to the Board on 07.02.2023 up to 5:00 p.m. through e-mail helpdeskjakbopee@gmail.com or coejakbopee@gmail.com positively.”

AYUSH J & K 2022 Mop Up Round Provisional List PDF- Click Here

How to Check AYUSH Mop Up Round Provisional List?

The J&K board has released the AYUSH Physical mopup round provisional list. Candidates can check the list on the official website i.e. jkbopee.gov.in. They can go through these steps to check the list-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. jkbopee.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down to Notification section

Step 3: Click on AYUSH MopUp round provisional list

Step 4: The list will appear on the screen

Step 5 : Press Ctrl+F to search for the name

Step 6 : Check the NEET marks and rank

Step 7: Download the PDF for future reference

J & K AYUSH Mop Up Round Counselling 2022

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examination (JKBOPEE) conducted the Mop-Up round (Physical) counselling of eligible candidates on January 27th & 28th, 2023 at BOPEE Offices, Srinagar and Jammu simultaneously for admission to the BUMS/BAMS and BPT Courses-2022.

The official notice reads, “The admission of candidates is purely provisional and shall be liable to be cancelled in case any information furnished by any candidate(s) proves to be false/fabricated, for which action as warranted under law shall be initiated against such candidate(s)”.

