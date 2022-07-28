    J&K Weather Update: Schools Closed in Ramban due to Heavy Rain, Flashfloods, Get Details Here

    J&K Weather Update: Schools, Colleges and other Education Institutions in Jammu Kashmir’s Ramban have been ordered to remain closed on Thursday - 28th July 2022 after incessant rains in the region caused flashfloods and mudslides. Get Complete Details Here.

    Updated: Jul 28, 2022 13:03 IST
    J&K Weather Update: Schools, Colleges and other Educational Institutions in Ramban District of Jammu and Kashmir have been ordered to remain closed today due to heavy rain alert. Jammu Region has been receiving incessant rain for last two days which has created a flood-like situation in several parts. In the light of this, the district administration has decided to close down all schools and other educational institutions in the region. Media reports have quoted a senior official from the district as saying “In view of heavy rains across district Ramban, all government and private schools shall remain closed today. Students are advised to stay home and remain safe.”

    Chinab River Crosses Danger Mark

    In fact, media reports have indicated that heavy rain has triggered flashfloods and mudslides across the Ramban District. In addition to this, the local authorities have also issued a warning following water level in Chinab river increased to a danger level of 35 feet. In the light of these developments, the district administration has decided to order closure of all educational institutions in Ramban.

    Jammu - Srinagar Highway Closed due to Mudslides

    Reports coming from local media agencies have also confirmed that the Jammu-Srinagar Highway has also been closed due to mudslides. Long queues of vehicles halted on the route were seen across the Highway following a mudslide that led to closure of the road.

    With authorities still trying to clear the road the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) remained closed for vehicular traffic for second consecutive day. Vehicles crossing he Jammu-Srinagar Highway were advised to travel on the route only after getting a confirmed clearance from the concerned Traffic Control Unit (TCU).

