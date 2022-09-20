JAC 10th, 12th Compartment Results 2022 (OUT): Jharkhand Board Declares Class 10th, 12th Compartmental Result at jacresults.com

JAC 10th, 12th Compartment Results 2022 (OUT): As per the recent updates, the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has declared the JAC classes 10th and 12th (Arts, Science & Commerce) compartment results today on 20th September 2022. Students can check their JAC secondary, intermediate compartmental exams result 2022 in online mode at - jacresults.com.

To check the JAC 10th, 12th Compartment result 2022, students will have to use their roll code and roll number in the login window. The compartment exam for the JAC 10th and 12th was conducted in August for those who could not qualify in the board exams.

JAC 10th Compartment Results 2022 (OUT) - Direct Link (Available Now)

JAC 12th Arts Compartment Results 2022 (OUT) - Direct Link (Available Now)

JAC 12th Science Compartment Results 2022 (OUT) - Direct Link (Available Now)

JAC 12th Commerce Compartment Results 2022 (OUT) - Direct Link (Available Now)

Where To Check JAC 10th, 12th Compartment Results 2022?

Students can check their JAC class 10th 12th compartment exam results in online mode at different websites. However, there are chances that the official website might not work. So, in that case, students or parents can check these alternative websites -

jacresults.com

jac.jharkhand.gov.in

To check Jharkhand 10th 12th Results 2022 for compartment exams, students can visit the links provided above. On the homepage, they need to click on the respective tab - JAC 10th Compartment result or JAC 12th Compartment result. In the login window, students will have to use their login credentials - roll number and roll code to download Jharkhand 10th 12th result 2022.

JAC 10th, 12th Compartment Results 2022 Statistics

Going as per media reports, in the JAC compartment class 10th exam result, the pass percentage has been recorded at 48.36%, whereas in JAC 12th compartmental result, the pass percentage in the Science stream has been recorded at 46.22% whereas Commerce and Arts pass percentage is 77.52% and 58.93% respectively.

Along with the JAC class 10th, and 12th compartmental results, the Jharkhand board has also announced the results for Madhyama and Madrasa exams. In Jharkhand Madhyama, 96.17% of students have qualified whereas in the Madrasa exam, the pass percentage of Fazil has been recorded at 100%, Alim-H- 97.56% whereas Alim - 98.93%.

Also Read: Central University of Gujarat UG Admission Begins, CUET Score Mandatory, Apply at cugcuet.samarth.edu.in