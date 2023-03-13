    JAC 2023: Board Exam for Classes 10, 12 Starts Tomorrow, Check Complete Datesheet Here

    JAC will conduct the Jharkhand Board examination for students of Classes 10th and 12th from tomorrow, March 14, 2023, in offline mode. Students who are appearing for the board exams can check the complete datesheet here

    Updated: Mar 13, 2023 12:46 IST
    Jharkhand Board Exam 2023
    Jharkhand Board Exam 2023

    Jharkhand Board Exam 2023: As per the recent updates, the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will conduct the Jharkhand Board examination for students of Classes 10th and 12th from tomorrow, March 14, 2023, in offline mode. Students who are appearing for the Jharkhand board examinations are advised to download their admit cards from the official website- jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

    As per the official datesheet, the Class 10th JAC 2023 examinations are scheduled to be concluded on April 3, whereas, the Class 12th JAC 2023 exams will be concluded on April 5. The Jharkhand Academic Council will conduct the JAC Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations with a duration of 3 hours. Candidates are advised to reach the exam centre on time.

    JAC Class 10 and Class 12 Datesheet 2023

    Candidates who are appearing for the Jharkhand Board examinations for Classes 10 and 12 can check the exam schedule in the table given below.

    Exam Dates

    Class 12

    Class 10

    March 14, 2023

    Vocational

    ITI and other vocational subjects

    March 15, 2023

    Compulsory Core Language Hindi A, Hindi B + Matribhasha and English A

    Commerce / Home Science

    March 16, 2023

    Compulsory Core Language Hindi A, Hindi B + Matribhasha and English A

    Kharia / Panch Pargania / Nagpuri / Khortha / Kurmali

    March 17, 2023

    Elective Language (Compulsory)

     Additional Language 

    Mundari / Santhali / Arabic / Ho / Oraon / Persian 

    March 18, 2023

    Music

    Computer Science

    Oriya / Urdu / Bengali

    March 20, 2023

    Economics 

    Anthropology 

    Social Science

    March 21, 2023

    History

    Music

    March 22, 2023

    Physics

    Accountancy

    Hindi (Course A+B)

    March 23, 2023

    Economics 

    		  

    March 24, 2023

    Geology

    Business Studies  Psychology

    Mathematics

    March 25, 2023

    Biology

    Business Mathematics Sociology 

    		  

    March 27, 2023

    Mathematics / Statistics

    Science

    March 28, 2023

    Geography

    		  

    March 29, 2023

    Chemistry Entrepreneurship 

    Home Science

    English

    April 3, 2023

    Political Science

    Sanskrit

    April 5, 2023

    Philosophy

    		  

    Also Read: GSEB Board Exam 2023 for Class 10th, 12th Begins Tomorrow, Check Gujarat Board Guidelines Here

    REGISTER FOR RESULTS UPDATES
    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification

    Related Stories