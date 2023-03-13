JAC 2023: Board Exam for Classes 10, 12 Starts Tomorrow, Check Complete Datesheet Here

Jharkhand Board Exam 2023: As per the recent updates, the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will conduct the Jharkhand Board examination for students of Classes 10th and 12th from tomorrow, March 14, 2023, in offline mode. Students who are appearing for the Jharkhand board examinations are advised to download their admit cards from the official website- jac.jharkhand.gov.in.
As per the official datesheet, the Class 10th JAC 2023 examinations are scheduled to be concluded on April 3, whereas, the Class 12th JAC 2023 exams will be concluded on April 5. The Jharkhand Academic Council will conduct the JAC Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations with a duration of 3 hours. Candidates are advised to reach the exam centre on time.
JAC Class 10 and Class 12 Datesheet 2023
Candidates who are appearing for the Jharkhand Board examinations for Classes 10 and 12 can check the exam schedule in the table given below.
|
Exam Dates
|
Class 12
|
Class 10
|
March 14, 2023
|
Vocational
|
ITI and other vocational subjects
|
March 15, 2023
|
Compulsory Core Language Hindi A, Hindi B + Matribhasha and English A
|
Commerce / Home Science
|
March 16, 2023
|
Compulsory Core Language Hindi A, Hindi B + Matribhasha and English A
|
Kharia / Panch Pargania / Nagpuri / Khortha / Kurmali
|
March 17, 2023
|
Elective Language (Compulsory)
Additional Language
|
Mundari / Santhali / Arabic / Ho / Oraon / Persian
|
March 18, 2023
|
Music
Computer Science
|
Oriya / Urdu / Bengali
|
March 20, 2023
|
Economics
Anthropology
|
Social Science
|
March 21, 2023
|
History
|
Music
|
March 22, 2023
|
Physics
Accountancy
|
Hindi (Course A+B)
|
March 23, 2023
|
Economics
|
March 24, 2023
|
Geology
Business Studies Psychology
|
Mathematics
|
March 25, 2023
|
Biology
Business Mathematics Sociology
|
March 27, 2023
|
Mathematics / Statistics
|
Science
|
March 28, 2023
|
Geography
|
March 29, 2023
|
Chemistry Entrepreneurship
Home Science
|
English
|
April 3, 2023
|
Political Science
|
Sanskrit
|
April 5, 2023
|
Philosophy
