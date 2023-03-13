JAC 2023: Board Exam for Classes 10, 12 Starts Tomorrow, Check Complete Datesheet Here

Jharkhand Board Exam 2023: As per the recent updates, the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will conduct the Jharkhand Board examination for students of Classes 10th and 12th from tomorrow, March 14, 2023, in offline mode. Students who are appearing for the Jharkhand board examinations are advised to download their admit cards from the official website- jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

As per the official datesheet, the Class 10th JAC 2023 examinations are scheduled to be concluded on April 3, whereas, the Class 12th JAC 2023 exams will be concluded on April 5. The Jharkhand Academic Council will conduct the JAC Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations with a duration of 3 hours. Candidates are advised to reach the exam centre on time.

JAC Class 10 and Class 12 Datesheet 2023

Candidates who are appearing for the Jharkhand Board examinations for Classes 10 and 12 can check the exam schedule in the table given below.

Exam Dates Class 12 Class 10 March 14, 2023 Vocational ITI and other vocational subjects March 15, 2023 Compulsory Core Language Hindi A, Hindi B + Matribhasha and English A Commerce / Home Science March 16, 2023 Compulsory Core Language Hindi A, Hindi B + Matribhasha and English A Kharia / Panch Pargania / Nagpuri / Khortha / Kurmali March 17, 2023 Elective Language (Compulsory) Additional Language Mundari / Santhali / Arabic / Ho / Oraon / Persian March 18, 2023 Music Computer Science Oriya / Urdu / Bengali March 20, 2023 Economics Anthropology Social Science March 21, 2023 History Music March 22, 2023 Physics Accountancy Hindi (Course A+B) March 23, 2023 Economics March 24, 2023 Geology Business Studies Psychology Mathematics March 25, 2023 Biology Business Mathematics Sociology March 27, 2023 Mathematics / Statistics Science March 28, 2023 Geography March 29, 2023 Chemistry Entrepreneurship Home Science English April 3, 2023 Political Science Sanskrit April 5, 2023 Philosophy

