JAC Board Exams 2023 From March 14, Check Jharkhand Board 10th, 12th Dates Here

JAC Board Exams 2023: As per media reports, the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has announced the JAC board exam dates 2023 for classes 10 and 12. As per the released date, the JAC board exam for classes 10 and 12 will commence from March 14, 2023 onwards. The Jharkhand JAC board exam date 2023 provided here has been announced by JAC Ranchi in regional newspapers.

Also, as per updates, the Jharkhand Board practical exams for JAC classes 10th and 12th will be held from February 2 to March 4, 2023. The admit card for JAC 10th, 12th board exams will be released on January 28 and 30, 2023 respectively.

JAC 10th, 12th Exams 2023 are scheduled to be held in the month of March. The board is expected to release the JAC board time table 2023 for classes 10th and 12th board exams soon. JAC board exam date 2023 PDF will be made available on the official website - jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

Jharkhand JAC Date Sheet 2023 Image

JAC Board Exam Date Sheet 2023 for Class 10

Dates Subjects March 14, 2023 ITI and other vocational subjects March 15, 2023 Commerce, Home Science March 16, 2023 Kharia, Khortha, Kurmali, Nagpuri, Panch Pargaia March 17, 2023 Arabic, Persians, Ho, Mundari, Santhali, Oraon March 18, 2023 Urdu, Bengali, Oriya March 20, 2023 Social Science March 21, 2023 Music March 22, 2023 Hindi Courses A and B March 23, 2023 NA March 24, 2023 Mathematics March 25, 2023 NA March 27, 2023 Science March 28, 2023 NA March 29, 2023 English April 3, 2023 Sanskrit

JAC Board Exam Date Sheet 2023 for Class 12

Dates Subjects March 14, 2023 Vocational Subjects for Arts, Science and Commerce stream March 15, 2023 Core Language - Hindi A, Hindi B, Mathribhasha and English A (Arts) March 16, 2023 Core Language - Hindi A, Hindi B, Mathribhasha and English A (Science and Commerce) March 17, 2023 Elective language (Arts), Additional Language (Science and Commerce) March 18, 2023 Music, Computer Science March 20, 2023 Economics, Anthropology March 21, 2023 History March 22, 2023 Physics, Accountancy March 23, 2023 Economics March 24, 2023 Geology, Business Studies, Psychology March 25, 2023 Biology, Business Mathematics, Sociology March 27, 2023 Mathematics/Statistics March 28, 2023 Geography March 29, 2023 Chemistry, Entrepreneurship, Home Science April 3, 2023 Political Science April 5, 2023 Philosophy

Also Read: Uttarakhand UBSE 10, 12 Date Sheet 2023 (OUT): Check UK Board Class 10th 12th Timetable Here