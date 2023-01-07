    JAC Board Exams 2023 From March 14, Check Jharkhand Board 10th, 12th Dates Here

    Jharkhand JAC Exam Dates 2023: As per reports, the Jharkhand Board exam date 2023 has been announced. Students can check JAC time table 2023 at jac.jharkhand.gov.in. Get latest updates here 

    Updated: Jan 7, 2023 12:44 IST
    JAC Board Exams 2023: As per media reports, the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has announced the JAC board exam dates 2023 for classes 10 and 12. As per the released date, the JAC board exam for classes 10 and 12 will commence from March 14, 2023 onwards. The Jharkhand JAC board exam date 2023 provided here has been announced by JAC Ranchi in regional newspapers. 

    Also, as per updates, the Jharkhand Board practical exams for JAC classes 10th and 12th will be held from February 2 to March 4, 2023. The admit card for JAC 10th, 12th board exams will be released on January 28 and 30, 2023 respectively. 

    JAC 10th, 12th Exams 2023 are scheduled to be held in the month of March. The board is expected to release the JAC board time table 2023 for classes 10th and 12th board exams soon. JAC board exam date 2023 PDF will be made available on the official website - jac.jharkhand.gov.in. 

    Jharkhand JAC Date Sheet 2023 Image 

    JAC Date Sheet 2023

    JAC Board Exam Date Sheet 2023 for Class 10  

    Dates

    Subjects

    March 14, 2023

    ITI and other vocational subjects

    March 15, 2023

    Commerce, Home Science

    March 16, 2023

    Kharia, Khortha, Kurmali, Nagpuri, Panch Pargaia

    March 17, 2023

    Arabic, Persians, Ho, Mundari, Santhali, Oraon

    March 18, 2023

    Urdu, Bengali, Oriya

    March 20, 2023

    Social Science

    March 21, 2023

    Music

    March 22, 2023

    Hindi Courses A and B

    March 23, 2023

    NA

    March 24, 2023

    Mathematics

    March 25, 2023

    NA

    March 27, 2023

    Science

    March 28, 2023

    NA

    March 29, 2023

    English

    April 3, 2023

    Sanskrit

    JAC Board Exam Date Sheet 2023 for Class 12 

    Dates

    Subjects

    March 14, 2023

    Vocational Subjects for Arts, Science and Commerce stream

    March 15, 2023

    Core Language - Hindi A, Hindi B, Mathribhasha and English A (Arts)

    March 16, 2023

    Core Language - Hindi A, Hindi B, Mathribhasha and English A (Science and Commerce)

    March 17, 2023

    Elective language (Arts), Additional Language (Science and Commerce)

    March 18, 2023

    Music, Computer Science

    March 20, 2023

    Economics, Anthropology

    March 21, 2023

    History

    March 22, 2023

    Physics, Accountancy

    March 23, 2023

    Economics

    March 24, 2023

    Geology, Business Studies, Psychology

    March 25, 2023

    Biology, Business Mathematics, Sociology

    March 27, 2023

    Mathematics/Statistics

    March 28, 2023

    Geography

    March 29, 2023

    Chemistry, Entrepreneurship, Home Science

    April 3, 2023

    Political Science

    April 5, 2023

    Philosophy

    
