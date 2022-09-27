JAC Chandigarh Counselling 2022: Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Declared at jacchd.admissions.nic.in

JAC Round 2 Counselling: Joint Admission Committee Chandigarh had declared the JAC Counselling 2022 Round 2 Allotment Results for the B.Tech and B.Arch Programmes. Candidates who have applied for Round 2 of the JAC Counselling process can visit the official website of JAC Chandigarh to complete the counselling result.

To check the JAC Round 2 Allotment results candidates are required to visit the website and enter the JAC Application Number and Password in the link provided. The JAC Round 2 counselling allotment result has been released based on the Rank secured by students in the JEE Main exams and the number of seats and choices entered in the allotment application. Candidates allotted seats in the JAC 2022 seat allotment process can complete the admission process within the given time provided.

JAC Chandigarh Round 2 Seat Allotment - Direct Link

According to the schedule given the submission of the online fee needs to be submitted on September 28, 2022. Candidates who were unable to secure admission in round 2 and wish to participate in round 3 counselling can register for the same from September 29, 2022.

How to check JAC Chandigarh Round 2 Seat Allotment Result

The JAC Round 2 Seat Allotment Result is available for candidates to download on the official website. Students can also follow the steps given here to check the JAC Round 2 Counselling Seat Allotment Result 2022.

Step 1: Visit the JAC Chandigarh Counselling website

Step 2: Click on the JAC Chandigarh Round 2 Seat Allotment Result link

Step 3: Enter the JAC application number and password in the link provided

Step 4: The JAC Round 2 counselling seat allotment result will be displayed

Step 5: Download the JAC 2022 Round 2 seat allotment result for further reference

A total of 5 rounds will be conducted for JAC counselling 2022. Out of the 5, two will be special rounds which will be conducted depending on the number of vacant seats available.

