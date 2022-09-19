JAC Chandigarh Mock Counselling Result 2022 Expected Today at jacchd.admissions.nic.in, Get Updates Here

JAC Chandigarh B.Tech Admissions 2022: As per the latest updates, the Joint Admission Committee (JAC), Chandigarh is expected to release the result of the JAC mock counselling round today. Once released, candidates can check their JAC Chandigarh mock counselling result 2022 at jacchd.admissions.nic.in.

To check the result of the mock counselling round for B.Tech admissions, candidates will have to use their JAC application number and password in the login window. The JAC Chandigarh mock allotment result will be provisional, the final round seat allotment result will be announced on 20th September.

JAC Chandigarh Mock Counselling Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Soon)

How To Check JAC Chandigarh Mock Counselling Result 2022?

Recently, a notification was released that states, "Result of Mock Counselling will be declared by 19-09-2022." However, the authorities have not yet confirmed any date for the release of JAC Chandigarh mock counselling result. Once released, candidates will have to visit the official website - jacchd.admissions.nic.in. On the homepage, they need to click on - Mock Allotment for B.Tech admission. On the new login page, candidates have to log in with their JEE Application Number and Password.

Further JAC Chandigarh mock counselling result will be displayed on the screen. After completing the JAC B.Tech counselling process, the admission committee will allot the colleges based on the candidate’s rank in JEE Main 2022. All those who have been allotted seats will have to download the JAC Chandigarh seat allotment letter from the official website - jacchd.admissions.nic.in.

JAC Chandigarh Mock Counselling Result 2022 - Documents of Verification

As the mock counselling result of JAC will be provisional in nature, it is released to give candidates an idea of their seat allotments. The final round 1 JAC Chandigarh seat allotment results will be released tomorrow, on 20th September 2022. Also, they are required to get the following documents verified -

Marksheets of Classes 10th and 12th

JEE Main seat allotment letter

JEE Main admit card

JEE Main score card

Fee payment slip

Three passport-size photographs

Caste certificate (if applicable)

